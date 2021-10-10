Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi, the Aku Uka of Wukari in Taraba state has reportedly died at the age of 84

The aged paramount ruler died at his palace in Wukari in the early hours of Sunday, October 10, the report added

The late Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi was the 27th Aku Uka of Kwararafa and the 13th since the founding of the Wukari

Nigeria paramount ruler Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi, is dead. Photo: Taraba News Online

Source: Facebook

Speaking on his death, a palace source said:

“Yes the Aku Uka is dead, but traditional rites are ongoing and later in the day, the State government will make a formal statement to that effect."

The late Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi (Kuvyon II) is the 27th Aku Uka of Kwararafa and the 13th since the founding of the Wukari.

The late Aku Uka who is the Chancellor, Federal University Dutse became king in 1976 as a second class king but was later upgraded to a first-class status during his reign in 1982.

He holds two honorary Doctorate degrees, and a Commander of the Order of Niger and was the former Chancellor of Federal University Technology Owerri.

