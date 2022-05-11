The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting ended with a rude surprise for a lot of Nigerian ministers on Wednesday, May 11, following President Muhammadu Buhari's order that those among them eyeing elective positions in 2023 should resign immediately.

Naturally, a lot of them were thrown into the dilemma of choosing between their ambition and the current offices they occupy.

The ministers are about nine in number (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Speaking with States House correspondents, the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the names of those who are affected by the order.

Below are their names:

Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva. Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogar Minister of Women Affairs, Paulline Tallen Minister of Justice, AGF Abubakar Malami

Meanwhile, Nwajuiba had resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet, Daily Trust reports.

This came a few hours after Buhari ordered members of the FEC, who were vying for elective positions in the coming 2023 general election to resign on or before 16th May 2022.

His resignation was announced during the meeting on Wednesday and was however confirmed by the senior special assistant to the president, Garba Shehu.

His reason

According to the minister, he quit the cabinet to focus on his presidential ambition.

He is among the six ministers who have obtained the N100 million presidential forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the primaries slated for the end of this month.

