Some Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) are said to be working against the federal government's efforts to borrow loans for the development of infrastructure.

The accusation was made on Wednesday, October 13, by the Senate president Ahmad Lawan during a plenary of the National Assembly, Premium Times reports.

Ahmad noted that these MDA, six in number, are yet to appear before the Senate committee on loan and foreign debts to defend the loan request by the government.

Lawan noted that the heads of the MDAs are to appear before the Senate for defence (Photo: Nigerian Senate)

In his view, the act is being considered by the Senate as a sabotage to the effort of the federal government to secure the loans and fund the infrastructure development immensely needed by the country.

He said:

“…These MDAs failed to appear. The Senate considers this attitude as a sabotage to the effort of the federal government to secure the loans and fund the infrastructure development that this country desperately needs.

“Because already, the National Assembly has approved the loan requests but there is need for clarification.

“We are giving them just one week to appear before the committee on loan and foreign debts and if they fail to appear, we’ll take appropriate and prompt action because this Senate will not condone any sabotage to the effort of this administration."

A list of the blacklisted MDAs are given below:

Power Water resources Health Women affairs Environment Petroleum resources

Added to this list is the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, September 14, President Muhammadu Buhari tabled a fresh request for the approval of another set of loans before the Senate.

The Nigerian leader sought approval from the National Assembly to borrow $4,054,476,863.00, €710 million and a grant of $125 million.

In a letter read by Lawan, President Buhari explained that the loan sought is to finance critical projects in the 2021 budget.

Amid the heated reactions generated by the president's move, Legit.ng took a look at Nigeria's current debt profile and the places where the loans were obtained from.

