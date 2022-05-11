A few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered presidential aspirants to resign with immediate effect, the minister of state for education, Emeka Nwajuiba has resigned his appointment

Emeka Nwajuiba, the Minister of State for Education, has resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet, Daily Trust reports.

This is coming a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), who are vying for elective positions in the coming 2023 general election to resign on or before 16th May 2022.

His resignation was announced during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, May 11, and was however confirmed by the senior special assistant to the president, Garba Shehu, The Nigerian Tribune added.

According to the minister, he quit the cabinet in order to focus on his presidential ambition and the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential primary election.

He is among the six ministers who have obtained the N100 million presidential forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the primaries slated for the end of this month.

Others are Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, and Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

Buhari has given all those interested in the 2023 contest a deadline of Monday to leave his government.

