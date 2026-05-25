Microsoft officially shuts down Outlook Lite, impacting over 10 million users globally

Users must transition to Outlook Mobile to access their emails post-retirement

Outlook Lite's closure follows gradual feature integration into the main Outlook app

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Microsoft has officially shut down Outlook Lite, its lightweight email application designed for Android users with low-end devices and slower internet connections, bringing an end to a service that attracted more than 10 million downloads worldwide.

The move means users can no longer access their email accounts through the app, marking the final chapter for a platform that was launched less than four years ago to improve email accessibility in emerging markets and regions with limited network coverage.

Microsoft Retires Outlook Lite across all Android Devices. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

Outlook Lite officially reaches the end of the Road

According to Microsoft, Outlook Lite was fully retired on May 25, 2026, and will no longer provide mailbox functionality for users.

In a notice issued to customers, the technology giant advised affected users to migrate to the standard Outlook Mobile app to continue accessing their emails, calendars, and attachments.

Microsoft stated:

"The Outlook Lite app will be fully retired and will no longer provide mailbox functionality starting May 25, 2026. To continue enjoying a secure and feature-rich email experience, we recommend switching to Outlook Mobile."

The announcement means anyone attempting to log in through Outlook Lite will no longer be able to use the app to send, receive, or manage emails.

What happens to existing emails and accounts?

According to a report by The Sun UK, while the shutdown may alarm users, Microsoft clarified that no email accounts, mailboxes, or stored data will be deleted as a result of the retirement.

All emails, calendar events, contacts, and attachments remain securely stored in Microsoft's cloud infrastructure and can be accessed by signing in through the regular Outlook Mobile application.

The company stressed that users only need to install the main Outlook app and log in with their existing credentials to regain access to their information.

Why Microsoft is ending Outlook Lite

Microsoft introduced Outlook Lite in August 2022 as a stripped-down version of its flagship Outlook Mobile app.

The application was designed to consume less storage space, use fewer system resources, and perform efficiently on budget smartphones.

It also supported slower network connections, including 2G and 3G services, making it particularly useful in developing markets.

However, as Outlook Mobile continued to evolve, Microsoft gradually incorporated all of Outlook Lite's key features into the main application.

With both apps offering largely the same functionality, maintaining a separate lightweight version became increasingly unnecessary.

Shutdown was months in the making

The retirement did not come as a surprise. Microsoft had already begun phasing out the service in October 2025 by blocking new downloads from the Google Play Store.

Existing users were allowed to continue using the app for several months before the final shutdown took effect.

Microsoft shuts down Outlook Lite in a major move that shook millions. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Now, with the transition complete, Outlook Lite has officially become obsolete, leaving Outlook Mobile as Microsoft's primary email solution for Android users worldwide.

For millions who relied on the lightweight app, the message is now clear: Outlook Lite is gone, and the only path forward is through the full Outlook Mobile experience.

Samsung announces shutdown of major app

Legit.ng earlier reported that South Korean tech giant, Samsung, has announced plans to phase out its native messaging app, Samsung Messages, and is advising users to transition to Google Messages ahead of a scheduled shutdown in 2026, Tribune Online reported.

According to an end-of-service notice released by Samsung Electronics, the app will be discontinued by July 2026, after which users will no longer be able to send text messages through the platform.

The decision signals a shift in Samsung’s mobile software strategy, as the company moves to align more closely with Google’s Android ecosystem.

Source: Legit.ng