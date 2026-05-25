A young Nigerian couple graduated from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) on the same day

The female partner shared a TikTok video showing their romantic photoshoot and celebration on campus

Social media users reacted to the footage of the couple holding hands and embracing in their outfits

A young Nigerian couple has gotten social media users talking after sharing a video of their joint graduation from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

The video captures the joy of the couple who managed to successfully navigate the demanding waters of Nigerian tertiary education without letting their romance hit the rocks.

LAUTECH couple celebrates degree after they graduated together. Photo credit: @linty0105/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, the young man and woman who have been dating right from 100 level are seen radiating joy in their graduation outfits during a romantic photoshoot.

LAUTECH couple bag degree together

The man, in the video, wore a brown suit with a green and yellow graduation sash, while the woman was dressed in a black and white dress with a graduation cap.

They are seen smiling warmly at each other, holding hands, and embracing joyfully. The scene transitions through various poses, showcasing their happiness and affection as they celebrate their joint academic achievement.

The couple shared the clip with an onscreen caption that has left many singles wishing for their own school sweethearts.

The lady, @linty0105, wrote on the video overlay:

"POV: What LAUTECH gave me... a degree and the love of my life 🎓❤️"

After sharing the post, they proudly captioned:

"We started together… and we finished together 🎓❤️"

While many university relationships face strain due to academic pressure, exams, and the general stress of campus life, this couple proved that love and books can indeed mix successfully.

Reactions as LAUTECH couple graduate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Aramide said:

"Una don start again 😂 for this same LAUTECH."

Style by Dara said:

"For this same LAUTECH😭🥹. Congratulations. 🍾🎉 "

Vicky said:

"Na to beg LAUTECH to gimme admission to forward my studies remain."

See the heartfelt post below:

UI couple bags first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young man posted a picture of himself and his lover, highlighting their achievements after bagging a first-class degree as a graduate of the University of Ibadan

Source: Legit.ng