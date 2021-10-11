The opposition PDP has debunked the claim that Governor Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom was planning to join the APC

A presidential aide had ignited the allegations, citing the governor's recent invitation of some principal APC leaders to Akwa Ibom for projects commissioning

However, the PDP said Governor Emmanuel had repeatedly assured that he was not leaving the opposition party

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has debunked the allegations of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s planned defection to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

President Muhammadu Buhari's special assistant on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang had earlier claimed that Governor Emmanuel was making subtle moves to join the APC.

The PDP has debunked the allegations of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s planned defection to the APC. Photo credit: UDOM Emmanuel

Source: Facebook

Citing the governor’s recent romance with APC stakeholders, including the invitation of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Ahmed Lawan for projects inauguration, Enagd concluded that "Udom Emmanuel is now a member of the APC."

Akwa Ibom chapter of PDP reacts

Reacting to Monday, October 11, the spokesman of the Akwa Ibom state chapter of the PDP, Borono Bassey, described Enang's claim as false, The Punch reported.

Bassey said he was not surprised at the rumours, adding that APC is always struggling to have a performing governor like Udom Emmanuel in order to validate its failure in the state

He said:

"The truth is that the governor has said it over and over again and as a party, we have made releases that the governor is not going anywhere.

“I like to think that people just want to draw attention to themselves because they know that people will be interested in hearing about this.”

