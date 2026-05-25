Arsenal and Manchester City dominated Opta’s Premier League Team of the Season after an unforgettable 2025/26 campaign

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes shattered the Premier League assist record with 21 assists and 136 chances created

Arsenal stars David Raya, Gabriel, William Saliba and Declan Rice earned recognition after guiding the Gunners to their first title in 22 years

The curtain has finally fallen on the thrilling 2025/26 Premier League season, and Opta’s supercomputer has now revealed its official Team of the Season based entirely on data and performances across the campaign.

After 380 matches, Arsenal emerged as champions for the first time in 22 years, while West Ham, Burnley, and Wolves suffered relegation.

Opta's supercomputer has come up with a Premier League team of the season comprising four Arsenal players. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

The statistics giant selected the best-performing players in every position, with Arsenal and Manchester City unsurprisingly dominating the best XI.

From Bruno Fernandes’ historic creativity to Erling Haaland’s ruthless finishing and Arsenal’s defensive brilliance, Opta Supercomputer’s team reflects a season filled with records and unforgettable moments.

Arsenal’s defensive machine earns huge recognition

Arsenal’s title-winning campaign was built on defensive solidity, and four Gunners stars made the supercomputer’s best XI.

In goal, David Raya was selected after keeping 19 clean sheets, the highest total in the league.

The Spaniard produced several decisive moments during the title race, including a crucial save against West Ham as Arsenal edged closer to glory.

According to BBC Sport, Raya also became only the third Spanish goalkeeper to win the Premier League.

The heart of Arsenal’s defence was once again dominated by Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

Gabriel not only excelled defensively with 17 clean sheets, but also contributed seven goal involvements from set-pieces as Arsenal scored a record 19 goals from corners.

Saliba continued his remarkable consistency alongside the Brazilian defender. Arsenal conceded far fewer goals whenever the pair started together, while the Frenchman also impressed with his passing accuracy and composure on the ball.

Declan Rice completed Arsenal’s strong presence in midfield after another outstanding season.

The England international dominated in set-piece delivery, ball progression and chance creation as he played a key role in Arteta’s title-winning side.

Manchester City stars in best XI

Although Manchester City failed to retain the Premier League trophy, several of Pep Guardiola’s players still produced elite individual campaigns.

Matheus Nunes was rewarded for an excellent season at full-back after reinventing himself in Guardiola’s system.

The Portuguese international led all full-backs in several attacking and passing metrics, including line-breaking passes and carries into dangerous areas.

Rayan Cherki also enjoyed a sensational debut Premier League campaign after joining from Lyon.

The French playmaker registered 12 assists and consistently created chances whenever he featured, becoming one of the most exciting attacking players in the league.

Erling Haaland retained his status as one of football’s deadliest forwards by winning the Golden Boot again with 27 goals.

The Norwegian striker led the league in shots, expected goals, touches inside the penalty area and match-winning goals.

Despite City falling short in the title race, Haaland’s numbers once again proved why he remains one of the most feared strikers in world football.

Bruno Fernandes and others in best XI

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was perhaps the easiest selection in the entire team after producing one of the greatest creative seasons in Premier League history.

Bruno Fernandes is the only Manchester United player picked in Opta's supercomputer Premier League best XI. Photo by Simon Stacpoole

Source: Getty Images

The Portuguese midfielder broke the all-time assist record with 21 assists and created a staggering 136 chances, far more than any other player in the division.

Fernandes also topped several attacking metrics, including through balls, passes into the box and expected assists.

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai also made the cut after a versatile and influential campaign.

The Hungarian star impressed with his creativity, crossing ability and dangerous free-kick deliveries.

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Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Bournemouth defender Adrien Truffert completed the side after both players produced outstanding seasons despite playing outside the traditional Premier League giants.

Opta supercomputer’s EPL best XI

The final supercomputer XI underlined the dominance of Arsenal’s champions while also highlighting the brilliance of standout performers across the division.

Goalkeeper: David Raya

Defenders: Matheus Nunes, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Adrien Truffert.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Attackers: Rayan Cherki, Erling Haaland, and Bruno Fernandes

With records broken and new stars emerging, the 2025/26 campaign will be remembered as one of the Premier League’s most entertaining seasons in recent memory.

How much Premier League teams will take home

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal are preparing to receive one of the biggest financial rewards in the club’s history after ending their 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

The Premier League title not only delivered glory and celebrations across north London, but it also guaranteed Arsenal an enormous cash windfall expected to exceed £175 million once official payments are finalised later this summer.

Source: Legit.ng