Nigerians in the UK have taken to social media to share their daily struggles and harsh living conditions

One of the Nigerians spoke in a viral video, expressed readiness to return to Nigeria, and explained why

Legit.ng compiled a list of 4 Nigerians in the UK, the struggles they faced, as well as their conditions before relocation

Over the years, hundreds of thousands of Nigerians have moved to different countries of the world for various reasons.

While some individuals might have taken the decision to pursue their academics so they could finish with a degree from a top university, many others have travelled outside the country in search of greener pastures or better opportunities.

Nigerians in UK shares stories of hardship

While abroad, many of these individuals often share their experiences so others could learn from their story.

In this article, Legit.ng compiled a list of four Nigerians who shared their challenges after they moved to the United Kingdom, UK, a country in Europe.

1. Nigerian man expressed readiness to leave UK

Legit.ng had published a viral story about a Nigerian man in the UK who spoke about his current condition in the country and his readiness to travel back to Nigeria.

In a video posted on TikTok, the man could be seen neatly dressed as he engaged in a conversation about his plan to move back to his home country.

The man said in the video:

"I want to move back to Nigeria, I've tried school in the UK, there's no job in the UK."

The post made by @jummyomolope shows the man needed help as he requested a sum of 500 pounds (₦940,992) to buy his return ticket.

After he spoke with the woman who could only be heard in the video, she asked that he send her his account number as she was ready to send him the money so he could get his return ticket.

Watch the video below:

2. Nigerian man in UK laments struggle

Just as the story made waves on social media, another Nigerian in the UK spoke about his living condition while also talking about the possibility of returning home.

A young Nigerian had taken to his TikTok page to speak about his experience as he explained that he had gone through a lot already in the UK.

He spoke about how nice and comfortable he was living when he was in Nigeria, but when he travelled to the UK, things changed.

According to what @kingspro_official posted on his official page, he explained that when he was in Nigeria, he lived in his own duplex and had a big car; however, now in the UK, things are not the same as he lives in a shared apartment and drives a small car.

He wrote:

"From living in my own duplex for Naija and big car to shared apartment and small car. Working 7 days to survive and clear debt. I don’t pay my sacrifice this year."

He concluded his post with a decision which explains that he plans to return to Nigeria if things don't improve in the coming year.

He added:

"Next year, if enjoyment no show you, all will be hearing from me in now."

Watch the video below:

3. Nigerian man in UK posts his job

Just as the man shared his experience in the UK, another Nigerian made news headlines as he shared what he does as a daily job in the UK to earn money for himself.

In a viral video shared by @third_son on his TikTok page, he could be seen lifting a number of bags containing an unidentified material.

It is assumed that he does this as a job and gets paid for it.

He added a caption in the TikTok video to explain that what he is seen doing in the video is what he does in the UK so he could pay his rent and also send a little money to his family.

His video contained a caption that explains his story:

"This is what I do every day abroad to pay my rent and feed. If I send you 20k my bro manage. I stay 4 months before taking a haircut here, so I can just send that £25 (₦50k) to my family. But one day it will be a story that was witnessed by you, keep praying for me."

Watch the video below:

4. Nigerian man in UK speaks about hardship

Just as several individuals share their experiences in the UK and speak about their home country and plans for a better life, another Nigerian went viral after he made a controversial statement following his stay in the UK for 3 years.

@SlickRule took to his media page to explain that he hasn't been able to achieve some things since moving to the UK.

In his words, he explained that he has been in the UK for 3 years but, despite this, he hasn't been able to afford a car and doesn't even own a bicycle.

He wrote:

"Today makes 3rd year of being in the UK."

"Motor i no see buy."

"Bicycle i no get."

"Mortgage saving, Zero.."

He however expressed hope that he still dreams to have them.

"But we still dey alive. Thank God for life. We keep the dream alive."

He added:

"The motor wey i wan buy the cost go swallow me."

Read the post below:

Nigerian returns home after years in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian woman who lived in the UK for almost 30 years is coming back to Nigeria forever.

She said she first went to the UK to study for five years, but she ended up staying a very long time. Now, as she gets close to 50, she wants to start a new life in Nigeria.

