Denmark's immigration authority published the full list of requirements foreigners must satisfy before qualifying for a permanent residence permit

Applicants must meet all basic conditions to be considered eligible and qualified to apply for the permanent residence permit

Foreigners who satisfy all four supplementary requirements could qualify after just four years instead of the standard eight

Denmark has published the conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil before they can be granted a permanent residence permit in the country, with applicants required to clear a set of basic requirements alongside additional supplementary criteria.

According to the Danish Immigration Service, the process operates on two tiers. Every applicant must satisfy all the basic conditions, and must also meet at least two of four supplementary requirements.

Denmark lists 10 conditions for foreigners to obtain permanent residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Those who satisfy all four supplementary requirements become eligible after four years of legal residency rather than the standard eight.

Denmark's basic requirements for permanent residency

The full list of basic conditions is as follows:

1. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

2. Applicants must still satisfy the ongoing requirements attached to their current residence permit.

3. They must have lived legally and continuously in Denmark for a minimum of eight years.

4. On criminal matters, a sentence of less than six months of imprisonment or a suspended sentence results in a temporary disqualification, while a sentence exceeding six months makes an applicant permanently ineligible. Being charged or indicted for a crime also bars an applicant from proceeding.

5. Financial conduct is equally scrutinised. Applicants must have no overdue public debts.

6. Applicants must not have received certain social benefits within the four years preceding the application, nor at any point up until a decision is issued.

7. Language ability forms another pillar of the process. Applicants are required to pass the Danish Language Test 2, known as Prøve i Dansk 2, or a recognised equivalent at the same level or higher.

8. Beyond language, applicants must sign a declaration of residence and self-support, which is included directly in the application form.

9. They must also be in active employment when the Immigration Service reaches a decision on their case. This condition is satisfied by holding a permanent non-terminated position, being in a temporary role with a substantial period remaining, or being self-employed.

10. The final basic requirement concerns identity. Applicants must not have deliberately worked against the establishment of their identity at any point during their residence permit application or any subsequent extension process.

Supplementary requirements for Danish permanent residency

In order to qualify for a permanent residence permit, you need to meet at least 2 of 4 supplementary requirements. If you meet all 4 supplementary requirements, you will qualify for a permanent residence permit after 4 years of legal residence in Denmark, instead of the normal 8.

You must pass the Danish language test 3

You must have been employed for at least 4 years

You must pass the active citizen exam or have displayed active citizenship

You must have had an annual average income above a certain amount

The Danish Immigration Service also notes that applicants are generally expected to be physically present in Denmark at the time a decision is made on their case. For those applying as family-reunified spouses, the partner residing in Denmark must independently meet certain qualifying conditions and complete a designated section of the application.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng