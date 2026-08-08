Uzoma Jessica Mmesomma, who served as head girl at Saint Margaret Secondary School in Lagos, shared her 2026 WAEC results on Facebook in August

The graduate scored a mix of A1 and B grades across nine subjects, including Economics, Chemistry, and English Language

Despite her strong performance, Uzoma admitted she had aimed higher and hoped the results would secure her a spot in her desired university

Uzoma Jessica Mmesomma, a former head girl of Saint Margaret Secondary School, Amuwo Agboju, Lagos, has shared her 2026 WAEC results online, expressing mixed feelings about the grades she received.

Posting on Facebook in August 2026, shortly after the West African Examinations Council released its results for school candidates, Uzoma accompanied a screenshot of her result checker with a candid caption that reflected both gratitude and quiet disappointment.

A Lagos school head girl displays 2026 WAEC result and says she expected more. Photo: Uzoma Jessica

Source: Facebook

Head girl's 2026 WAEC result

Uzoma's result showed she sat nine subjects and passed all of them, recording grades that ranged from A1 to B3.

She earned an A1 in Civic Education, her strongest grade, while picking up B2 scores in Economics, Agriculture, and Chemistry. Her remaining subjects — English Language, General Mathematics, Biology, Physics, and Computer Hardware and GSM Repair — all came back with B3 grades.

Despite a clean sweep of passes across every subject, the former head girl was candid about her expectations. In her post, she wrote:

"Was aiming higher but God knows best. I expected more than this... But I hope this gets me into my desired university."

See her WAEC result below:

Reactions to head girl's WAEC result

The post drew congratulatory messages from friends and followers who celebrated her achievement.

Rejoice Torbari said:

"Congratulations."

Itz Alpha said:

"Congratulations dear."

In related stories, a boy who scored 307 in UTME showed his 2026 WAEC result, while UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng