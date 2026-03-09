Peter Okoye 'Mr P' has stepped back from activism to focus on his life and family amid the economic and security crisis in the country

The singer shared his new focus while responding to a fan who questioned his silence about the situation of things in the country

Recall that Peter Okoye was one of the popular celebrities who publicly drummed support for 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P of the defunct Psquare group, has revealed he is stepping back from activism to focus on family amid the economic and security crisis in the country.

Peter made this public on Monday, March 9, 2026, during an exchange with a fan who questioned his silence on Nigeria's high inflation, soaring fuel prices, and insecurity.

Responding, the singer explained that he had done his part, from marching in EndSARS protests in 2020 to campaigning for Peter Obi in the 2023 general elections.

He revealed he now wants to prioritise himself and his family.

"I’ve already played my part from the last election to the End SARS movement. At this point, I’m choosing to focus on my life and my family. Everyone has their own role to play," he wrote.

See the exchange below:

This was after the singer had shared a tweet about enjoying his time in Abuja and another tweet about missing his second home in Atlanta, USA.

The singer disclosed he would be traveling out of the country once he was done with the music project he was working on.

"But I can’t lie, I miss my second home Atlanta 🇺🇸 Soon as this album is done… I’m on the first flight out to Atlanta🇺🇸," he tweeted.

Reactions as Peter Okoye steps back from activism

While some supporters cheered his past efforts, recounting his public display of support for Peter Obi in 2023, others criticised his decision.

EboEmakhu said:

"Focusing on your life and family in a country that’s currently chaotic, as an influential voice, is VERY selfish. If you and your craft weren’t blessed with listening support from the same people you now believe you’re above to join voice with to demand a better Nigeria, regardless if you’ve done it before, you think you will not be concerned? Delete this rubbish."

Charlesagogoh01 said:

"Bro all you did was for clout and not for the people."

eroxyofficial commented:

"No be lie Mr P, your participation in making Nigeria great is all over the media, you’ve been very vocal about good governance."

xexiboy2 said:

"You have indeed. However, if it's still possible, please play a passive role, we will still appreciate you."

biocybercare said:

"Nice one, Make everyone face their wahala abeg. Next election, make Una go vote rubbish."

dah_igbobo said:

"PeterObi should be do immediately after the election. Take a bow, focus on his family, and let Nigeria and Nigerians be. Anytime Nigerians decide they've had enough, they should fight to take back their country, if they decide to be docile, no wam.. "

