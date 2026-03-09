Following the reported death of the Iranian Supreme Leader on February 28, 2026, during a joint U.S.-Israeli operation, global tensions have reached a fever pitch

In a show of solidarity with Iran, groups of youths in Northern Nigeria took to the streets, a move Linc Edochie believes is dangerously provocative

The actor cautioned that Nigeria lacks the military or economic capacity to survive the wrath of a superpower

Nollywood actor Linc Edochie has issued a cautionary message following protests reported in parts of northern Nigeria over recent developments in the Middle East.

The demonstrations reportedly began after news circulated about the death of Ali Khamenei, who was said to have been killed on February 28, 2026, in a joint airstrike carried out by Israel and the United States.

Reports indicated that some youths in northern states organised protests in solidarity with Iran.

Linc Edochie expresses concern that the pro-Iran protests could attract unwanted attention toward Nigeria. Photos: Linc Edochie.

Reacting to the development, Linc Edochie shared a video on his Facebook page, urging Nigerians to approach the situation with caution.

In the video message, the actor expressed concern that public demonstrations connected to the international crisis could attract unwanted attention toward Nigeria.

He advised those involved in the protests to reconsider their actions.

According to him, confronting powerful countries through public demonstrations could create unnecessary tension.

He stated in the video:

“You don’t want to provoke a superpower. If we draw their attention towards us, we’re in trouble. We cannot stand the fury of these countries.”

Edochie urged Nigerians to focus on managing the nation’s internal challenges instead of becoming directly involved in geopolitical conflicts.

The global tension intensified after Iran reportedly launched retaliatory strikes on Israeli and American assets in several Middle Eastern locations.

The exchange of military actions has increased fears among international observers that the conflict could widen.

While the situation continues to unfold, discussions about the possible global implications have dominated conversations across many countries.

Edochie also shared his perspective on the matter during the video. According to the actor, the scale of the conflict could evolve into something far more serious.

He said:

“This may not be our direct concern, but what is happening in the world, let us take this matter to God in prayers. Whether it concerns us directly or we try to shy away from it, I’m sorry to say this: a third world war has formally begun.”

He added that the conflict might not follow traditional battlefield patterns but could still become one of the deadliest periods in modern history.

“This war may not be fought on conventional terms, but it’s going to be the deadliest the world has ever seen,” he stated.

Despite his concerns, the actor encouraged Nigerians to remain calm and focus on peaceful solutions.

Linc Edochie says confronting powerful countries through public demonstrations could create unnecessary tension. Photo: Linc Edochie.

He emphasised the importance of prayer and unity in uncertain times.

Edochie also appealed to protesters to reconsider their involvement in demonstrations linked to the foreign conflict.

He stated:

“Please let us leave the streets. Let us just respect ourselves and manage our problems the way we are.”

Watch the video here:

