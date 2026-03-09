A Nigerian lady has cried out for help on social media after getting stuck in Qatar for about nine days

In a heartbreaking tweet shared via her official X account, she sought help to leave Qatar amid the war between Iran and Israel

Massive reactions trailed the post on the X app as Nigerians rallied around offering suggestions for the worried lady

A Nigerian lady has appealed for assistance on social media after being stranded in Qatar for nine days with her family and other Nigerians.

The lady's cry for help has sparked concern and reactions from Nigerians, who are rallying around to offer suggestions and support.

Lady stranded in Qatar amid war with Iran

Identified as @Onyeka on X, the lady expressed her desperation and helplessness in a heartbreaking tweet, as she the spoke about the challenges faced by Nigerians stranded in Qatar amid the tensions between Iran and Israel.

According to her, countries have evacuated their citizens, but Nigerians are allegedly being left behind, with many feeling abandoned and neglected.

The lady stated that despite reaching out to the Embassy and Consulate, they received no positive response, and they were all helpless at the moment.

She lamented that Nigerian passports were being rejected, even for transit visas, making it difficult for them to leave Qatar.

In her words:

"Never been this helpless before in my life. 9 days stuck in Qatar with my family and other Nigerians who were on transit, countries have picked up their citizens from here it’s mostly Nigerians that are left! We have called Embassy and Consulate yet no postive response. Every Nigerian here just feels helpless, the passport can’t even get us a Saudi visa! to atleast leave from here,once you click Nigerian it stops even with a Uk visa. This situation is a highly Diplomatic situation but we seem to not have a strong diplomatic relations. For the repatriation flight, for how long are we going to have to wait for? We need help here, there are really old people here with us and children."

Reactions as lady gets stuck in Qatar

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Morris Money said:

"My sister, please fly to UK if you have the funds then fly from there to Nigeria. I hope your family have UK visas too. Depending on anything Nigerian embassy is a 50/50 chance. We only recently appointed Mahmoud Yakubu as Ambassador."

Segun said:

"Sometimes Nigerians spoil a lot of things, I saw a video where a Nigerian was saying even if they bring airplane he won't live, that video alone must have been seen by this government officials, you people should just be careful with what you put in Internet."

Leon wrote:

"Stranded Nigerians at Qatar airport for 9+ days amid Middle East flight chaos. NIDCOM has been saying special flights & embassy support in motion for the past one week but no help seems to be coming. I can only imagine how you feel, please stay safe."

Orpe yemi said:

"Your colleagues in the same country made videos say even if nigeria bring plane them no go commot so what are u saying stay with them o jare."

Cyril Joy said:

"Wetin Una wan come back come do? Make Una dey deir enjoy life o. Una nor dey hear sey light nor dey. Na total darkness the whole country dey."

