The Netherlands immigration authority has published a full breakdown of the advantages that come with obtaining Dutch citizenship

Foreigners who naturalise gain access to rights ranging from voting in elections to working in public offices such as the police and judiciary

Becoming an EU citizen is among the most significant perks, opening doors to easier movement and work across the entire European Union

The Netherlands has laid out the concrete benefits that foreign nationals stand to gain once they successfully obtain Dutch citizenship, with the country's immigration authority publishing a detailed breakdown of what naturalisation means in practice.

According to the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND), becoming a Dutch citizen is described as an important decision that requires careful thought, as it carries both advantages and disadvantages depending on a person's individual circumstances.

Netherlands lists 6 benefits foreigners enjoy after they become Dutch citizens. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What Dutch Citizenship Offers Foreigners

1. Apply for Dutch passport.

The IND highlights that naturalised citizens are no longer classified as foreign nationals. They are entered into the Netherlands' Personal Records Database, known in Dutch as the Basisregistratie Personen, and become eligible to apply for a Dutch passport.

2. Removal of the residence permit

One of the most practical benefits is the removal of the residence permit requirement. Citizens no longer need to meet the conditions attached to a permit.

3. Longer stay abroad

They can spend extended periods outside the Netherlands without risking their right to return, something that can be a significant concern for permit holders who travel frequently or have family abroad.

4. Ability to Vote

Naturalised citizens also gain full political participation rights. They are permitted to vote in all Dutch elections, as well as in European Parliament elections, which are open only to EU citizens.

EU Citizenship and Access to Public Office

5. EU citizenship status

Perhaps one of the most far-reaching benefits is the acquisition of EU citizenship status. Once naturalised, a Dutch citizen can move to and reside in any other European Union member state with considerably fewer bureaucratic barriers, a significant advantage for those with professional or personal ties across the continent.

6. Access to public office

The IND also notes that Dutch citizens are permitted to take up any public sector position in the country. Roles that were previously closed to foreign nationals, including positions as a mayor, police officer, soldier, or judge, become accessible upon naturalisation.

The authority is clear that the list of advantages on its website does not capture every consideration. Personal circumstances vary, and individuals are encouraged to weigh both the official benefits and their own situations before making a final decision about applying for citizenship.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng