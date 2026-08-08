Verydarkman questioned the Cynthia Morgan catalog Jude Okoye presented, which claimed her music earned $4.6m from 2015 to 2024

The activist offered to stake up to N50 million of his own money to fund an independent investigation into the disputed figures

VDM later made a public apology, saying the record label boss lied and deceived him after all

Social media activist Verydarkman (VDM) has waded deeper into the ongoing Psquare saga, this time challenging the financial records tied to singer Cynthia Morgan and placing a personal financial stake on the outcome.

In a selfie-style video posted from Abuja, VDM said Jude Okoye had handed him a catalogue showing Cynthia Morgan's music generated $4,635,000 in streaming and distribution revenue between 2015 and 2024.

Verydarkman takes on Jude Okoye as he announces plans to investigate Psquare saga. Credit: @verydarkman, @judeegenes

Source: Instagram

He expressed serious doubt about those figures, arguing they fell far short of the "hundreds of thousands of dollars" Peter Okoye had alleged Cynthia Morgan earned during her time under Jude's Northside Entertainment label.

"I think that Jude is lying. How can you say that from 2015 to 2024, Cynthia Morgan's catalog generated only $4,635,000?" VDM said in the clip, also citing a separate naira distribution figure of 7.3 million over the same period.

VDM Stakes Up to N50 Million on the Truth

Rather than leaving the dispute to social media debate, VDM proposed putting money behind a proper investigation. He offered to deposit up to N50 million into a jointly monitored account, challenging other content creators and members of the public to match or pool funds.

A lawyer would then commission an independent audit of the Cynthia Morgan catalog to determine whether her actual earnings reached at least $100,000.

"If it has made a hundred thousand dollars, you take my 50 million naira, and all of us will go after Jude NG. But if it hasn't made that, it means there are a lot of holes in the story," he stated.

VDM drew parallels with the Mohbad case, recalling how documents were forged during that saga, which he said taught him never to accept any narrative at face value, no matter how convincing it appeared.

However, shortly after posting the video, VDM updated his caption with a public apology, writing:

"I am very sorry for my previous videos. Jude Engees Okoye lied and deceived me. Jude, now I know what Cynthia Morgan went through. Jude Engees really used me."

Watch VDM's full breakdown of the Cynthia Morgan catalog dispute:

Fans React to VDM's Intervention

Reactions from followers were divided:

@evagrin_91 wrote:

"So ur mind no tell u that catalogue can be compromise, what if it's forged and it's not the original copy??"

@pinkylove713 commented:

"I'm a Ratel but I like Peter ❤️💡 VDM can do no wrong in my eye. Everything Peter said about the whole thing I'm in support 🥰"

@marineyuan7 reacted:

"Twister 😂"

@absutrends wrote:

"Police dey find you"

@iam_jdm1 said:

"You are super smart brother ❗️👏🏾"

@d_last_born_benevile commented:

"PRESIDO YOU REST FOR THIS CASE NAH! Focus on AIG 💯 the point here is JUDE sha tiff money 🤷🏽‍♂️"

Verydarkman speaks out on Jude Okoye amid renewed Psquare controversy. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

VDM's encounter with thugs in Ibadan

Legit.ng previously reported that VDM ignited reactions after sharing a video of his encounter with alleged armed thugs in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

VDM shared a clip of how he and protesters confronted the intruders directly. In a caption of the video, the critic claimed the thugs were armed with bottles and stones.

Source: Legit.ng