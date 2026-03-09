A Nigerian woman who spent all her adult years in the United Kingdom has decided to return to her home country

She shared her story about her stay in the United Kingdom and added that she was returning to Nigeria permanently

Many who came across her post encouraged her and shared their similar experience about relocation and returning home

A Nigerian woman announced her return to her home country after almost 30 years in the United Kingdom.

She shared her story on her TikTok page, where she mentioned that her initial plan had been to study in the UK for only five years.

A woman who lived almost 30 years in UK weeps as she returns to Nigeria permanently.

Identified on TikTok as @dammytravels, the woman shared how she ended up staying for almost 30 years.

According to her, she was returning to Nigeria to start her life all over again.

Her video was captioned:

“Starting over… and betting on myself again. After almost 30 years in the UK, I’ve packed my bags and moved back home to Nigeria.

“Now, as I approach 50, I’m embracing a brand new chapter; exciting, uncertain, and full of possibility. This is your reminder that it’s never too late to start again. Never be afraid to bet on yourself.

“Follow my journey and share this with someone who needs the courage to start again.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

In another video, the woman cried as she spoke about her return to Nigeria after 29 years in the UK.

Reactions as woman returns to Nigeria permanently

@MrFitness said:

"Ma’am follow ur dreams & apply what you have learnt here, just make sure you have an income earner so the transition will be manageable. I am doing that too as I was born here in U.K. but grew up in Jamaica so have invested there so moving there shortly, with an established business. U.K. IS FINISHING SLOWLY."

@Rats_on_Roids said:

"It will be fine. You have the backing of your investments in the UK. Your start over will be a breeze."

@appleuser43528267 said:

"Well done my dear. Pls don’t let anyone discourage you, spend less and focus. Nigeria is where the money is if you know your way. God be with you. No place like home."

@vickyhail said:

"Ha, will you be able to cop in Nigeria . A lot of things will shock you. It’s going to be a huge experience. Keep us updated with your new experience."

@PoshDebbie said:

"What a blessing! moving abroad and being able to go back home in one piece alive, well and with other physical blessings it's a dream come true and God's blessings. God shall make this chapter easy and smooth for you, amen."

@PJA (DFS) said:

"Thanks for all you do for us and for yourself mama, Journey ahead will be full of happiness, UK will miss you."

A woman who lived in UK for almost 30 years shares her story as she returns to Nigeria permanently.

