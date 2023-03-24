A Nigerian man who migrated to the United Kingdom is regretting the move and has cried out over his situation

The man said that there is no job in the UK as he has searched to no avail and needs financial aid in returning home

He showcased his complementary card, saying he has a school in Benin, Edo state and wants to see his friends

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on "Recommended for you" and enjoy!

A Nigerian man who moved to the UK has cried out that he needs money to catch a flight back home as he does not want to remain there anymore.

Speaking to a Nigerian lady on a UK street, the frustrated man cited his inability to get a job as his reason for wanting a return home.

The man said he has not been able to get a job in the UK. Photo Credit: @jummyomolope

Source: TikTok

He lamented that he has tried and concluded that there is no job in the UK. He showed the lady a complementary card, saying he has a school in Benin.

He said he needs £500 (N281,129) to catch a flight home.

"I want to travel to Nigeria. I have a school in Nigeria. I have tried. There is no job in UK," he said.

He reiterated his resolve to leave there as soon as he gets money for the flight, saying he wants to see his friends in Nigeria.

"I no wan stay here again," he said.

The lady who interviewed him shared the clip on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Daddy Joe said:

"Village people don finally get this one. dem don remember him home address & na woman dem take get am. God abeg no let my own b like dis oo."

@White moca said:

"Ohh I have forgotten this teacher in uk his always looking for someone who wants a teaching job in his school ths guy could have gotten a job now."

@SOMADYNA said:

"Better dey mad over there in UK where mad pple re few than to dey mad in Nigeria where everyone dey crazy."

@PeejayH2o said:

"Them don dy call this one for house until he reach there before his eye open."

@Vincent said:

"He should enter the street and slap one white man. He’d be on the first flight back home for free."

@jenlouriz said:

"If 9ja too plenty for one place this is what you'll be seeing :flushed: very useless set of ppls."

Source: Legit.ng