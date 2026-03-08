A White man has shared a post on the X app explaining the reason behind his decision to buy a popular Methodist church abroad

In a now-viral tweet shared via his official account, he mentioned the amount that he offered for the purchase of the church

Massive reactions trailed his post on the X app as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A white man's decision to purchase a church has gone viral on on social media, sparking lots of reactions in the comments.

The man, who is based in the UK, has offered £225,000 (over N400 million) for a Methodist church in his hometown that was on the verge of being sold to developers.

White man offers to buy popular church

The story was shared by @samuel_leeds on X, and it quickly gained attention, with many weighing in on his decision.

In his post, the man expressed his frustration with the trend of churches being sold off and converted into flats, and his desire to preserve the building's original purpose.

He plans to offer the church rent-free to a congregation that is committed to worship and community service.

His intention is to ensure that the building continues to serve the community, rather than being used for profit.

In his words:

"I'm buying a church. I’ve made a cash offer of £225,000 to purchase this church, which was about to close and be sold off to developers. I'm fed up with driving past all these churches in the UK that used to thrive, support the community, and feed the homeless. Now, just look at these beautiful church buildings. So many are boarded up, closed down, with developers queueing up to profit from converting them into flats.

"I simply can't accept that a building built to glorify Jesus for generations can be turned into something solely for profit. So I've placed an offer on a church in my hometown. My plan is to buy it and offer it completely free of charge, with zero rent, to a church willing to worship Jesus here and serve others. What do you think of this idea?"

Reactions as man offers to buy church

The post sparked lots of reactions, with some netizens praising his generosity and a few others questioning his motives to purchase a church for millions of naira.

Jomi said:

"We should start a fundraiser so that whenever a church comes up for sale or is at risk of being demolished or converted into a mosque we can restore it and keep it as a church."

Global reports asked:

"Why are churches Shutting down in the UK?"

Chris Poole said:

"A true Brit who has put his money where his mouth is! You should get in touch with Nikki Gumbal who is the man responsible for the Alpha Course a truly wonderful member of the clergy and responsible for the only Christian growth in this country Holy Trinity Brompton who in the last few years opened 186 places of worship."

Forge Clove reacted:

"You did well. Purchase it and give it to a pastor that works not the one that stays home or eats church money. He must have his own personal work that feeds him that way he can be able to use the church money to feed the homeless and build other churches."

Oleh Samuel added:

''That's a good move. Church rides on money to survive. We must not allow the killer religion to take these Church buildings, I know they watching. May the Lord make more financial provisions open for you in Jesus name. Amen."

Young man buys church property

