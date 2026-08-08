Jorge Messi, father and longtime agent of Lionel Messi, died at 68 at a hospital in Rosario

Jorge's illness came to light during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Argentina reached the final before losing to Spain

Argentine newspaper Diario Ole confirmed Jorge's death after the news initially became viral on social media

Jorge Messi, the father and longtime agent of Argentina football captain Lionel Messi, has died at the age of 68 following a prolonged battle with illness. He passed away at a hospital in Rosario, Argentina.

Jorge's condition first became known to the public during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Despite the personal difficulty, Lionel Messi carried on and guided Argentina all the way to the final, where they were beaten by Spain.

After the tournament concluded, Messi flew directly to Rosario to be with his father before eventually returning to the United States to rejoin his club, Inter Miami.

Argentine newspaper Diario Ole confirmed the news, reporting that Jorge died after an extended illness and expressing its condolences to the Messi family.

Beyond being a father, Jorge served as Lionel Messi's agent throughout much of his career, helping shape and manage one of the most decorated runs in football history.

He was present for all the major milestones, including Argentina's long-awaited FIFA World Cup triumph, which ended decades of hurt for the South American nation.

Lionel Messi has spoken publicly on multiple occasions about the weight his father's presence and guidance carried in his life, describing Jorge as one of the most important pillars of support behind everything he has achieved on the pitch

Source: Legit.ng