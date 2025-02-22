A Nigerian man who lives in the UK shared a video showing people what he does for a living over there

The man said he suffers a lot to make money abroad, insisting that making it there is not as easy as people think

In the video he shared, the man was spotted working at a place that appeared to be a warehouse, carrying loads on his head

A man residing in the UK shared a video showing his followers what he does for a living in the country.

The man insisted that life abroad was not easy and said if he sent money to anyone back home, they should appreciate it.

The man showed himself living bags in the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/third_son and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In a video posted on TikTok by @third_son, the man showed himself working at a place that looked like a warehouse.

The man when he was carrying sacks on his head, and noted that he works hard to make every penny in the UK.

He said if he is able to send any small money to anyone, the person should praise him because making it in the UK is not an easy thing.

The man showed what he does for a living in the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@third_son.

He said:

"This is what I do everyday in abroad to pay my rents and feed, if I send you 20k my bro manage, I stay 4 months before taking a haircut here just so I can send that £25 (50k naira) to my family, but one day it will be a story that was witnessed by you all.keep praying for me."

Reactions as man shows what he does abroad

@Ibukunoluwa said:

"I think we need to be sharing this once in a while. Because what we experience from people in Nigeria when we send money or when we can’t afford to send is not pleasant at all."

@Confidence Rachel said:

"It's better to suffer abroad than to suffer in Nigeria my guy."

@Debby said:

"May you never labor in vain. May God continue to bless you."

@dpurple8 said:

"E good we are posting this. I sent 45k to someone he reply a whole me na you dey send 25 pounds . I laugh say sorry Abeg send the money back."

@LifewithPatujchi said:

"Stay focused, it's only for a limited time. Get more training and level up cos UK is a land of opportunities."

@Repostings Worldwide said

"Me I have stopped sending anybody money. They don’t care about you, just what you do for them. Once you stop, their character will show."

@mumc awon dada said:

"God almighty will continue to bless and protect you and grant you all your hearts desires in Jesus name amen."

