A Nigerian youth who migrated to the United Kingdom years ago has opened up on the things he doesn't have

The young man listed three things, noting that his dream is still alive, but netizens disagreed with him

Many people, claiming to know him personally, countered his claims and urged internet users to disregard his tweet

A Nigerian man in the diaspora has caused a stir online after revealing he doesn't have certain things despite living in the UK for three years.

While marking his third anniversary in the UK, the young man, @SlickRule, said he has not bought a car or a bicycle.

@SlickRule added that he doesn't have mortgage savings and he appreciated God for his life. He expressed belief in what the future holds, saying his dream is still alive.

His post on X read:

"Today makes 3rd year of being in the UK..

"Motor i no see buy.

"Bicycle i no get.

"Mortgage saving,Zero..

"But we still dey alive. Thank God for life. We keep the dream alive."

People refused to believe his tweet, claiming he was not being honest and was joking.

People doubt man's claim

@dr3ynow said:

"Make una no mind this guy sha, e get ba.stard money."

@geecas2 said:

"No b everybody wey Dey uk Dey ok.

"In God we trust."

@ChrisYo141291 said:

"God will help us bring you safely back to Nigeria so you can come achieve those stuffs you highlight up there."

@0xjellyfishes said:

"The family problem and debt you left behind cannot be sorted in 10yrs. You still have 7yrs to go."

@bangingReloaded said:

"You Dey find motor when saka Dey drive abi? 😂😂 abi house when CR7 stay for Manchester before he go comot."

@GreatBashy said:

"Keep going harder. Those at home won't entertain any form of excuse. Only quilters fail. Keep digging, the diamond is around the corner. Just a little patient. More grease!!!"

@ClintonEaglee said:

"Why not relocate go back naija since here no favour you, leave am for us wey e dey favour! My one cent baba mi."

@real_BibiEzeh said:

"Who you Dey deceive. Even me wey be student I fit buy car of 800 pounds down payments to spread the rest. But I am just sticking to priorities."

