Some Nigerians who relocated to Canada took to social media to share their experiences with their visa and relocation processes.

Four Nigerians in Canada share relocation experiences and gives expenses breakdown. Photo: @i_stefhannie, @uncle_khayy

Source: TikTok

1. Family of 3 shares Canada relocation expenses

A Nigerian woman residing in Canada gave a breakdown of the amount she spent to relocate as a family of three.

She stated that she used the Federal Skilled Worker route and went to Canada as a permanent resident.

Identified on TikTok as @lifewithborani, she stated that she and her husband took the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) examination and paid N270,000 each, alongside other expenses.

She said in her video:

“Everyone asks how much it costs to move to Canada as a family from Nigeria. This is the honest breakdown for a family of 3 using the Federal Skilled Worker route. No hype. No sugarcoating. Just real numbers.

“It takes planning, patience, and faith — but it’s possible. Save this if Canada PR is on your vision board.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

2. Nigerian man mentions amount for Canada visa

A Nigerian man shared how an agent billed him N2.5 million while he was trying to get a Canadian visa after gaining admission to a school in the country.

Identified on TikTok as @uncle_khayy, the man shared how he decided to do it himself and gave details about the process involved and how he found out about the website.

His TikTok video below:

His video got people talking, as he shared how much he spent for the process, and shared how long it took.

Nigerians who relocated to Canada share their experiences with their visa and relocation processes. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

3. Nigerian lady rents apartment in Canada

A Nigerian lady in Canada showed off the apartment she rented 14 months after she relocated from Lagos to the country.

She decided to share something unusual she noticed about renting an apartment abroad, which was different from Nigeria.

In a TikTok post by @i_stefhannie, the lady shared what she found out about the payment system. She stated that as a Nigerian, she wasn’t used to paying rent monthly.

Showing off her apartment, she said:

“From Lagos Nigeria to my first apartment in Canada.”

While responding to enquiries from netizens, she revealed that she stayed in Alberta and got the house on Facebook Marketplace.

Watch her TikTok video below:

4. Nigerian mum in Canada gets free car

A Nigerian mum in Canada shared how she got a car for free just one week after her relocation to the country with her family.

In a TikTok video by @bibi_living, she stated that transportation was a major problem for them when they arrived in the country.

She explained how it happened, and many people celebrated with her, as she also advised those relocating abroad.

Watch her TikTok video below:

Source: Legit.ng