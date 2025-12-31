A Nigerian man who left the country and relocated to the United Kingdom has hinted at a possible return in 2026

A UK-based Nigerian man, @kingspro_official, has hinted at returning to Nigeria in 2026 due to his uncomfortable living conditions abroad.

The man said he lived in his own duplex and had a big car before he relocated to the UK.

UK-based Nigerian compares his living conditions

In a sharp contrast, he said he lives in a shared apartment and uses a small car in the UK.

As if his situation isn't worrying for him already, he said he also works seven days a week just to survive and settle his debts.

"This year show me pepper, but I still dey breathe," he wrote.

The diasporan described the year 2025 as a year of sacrifice and hopes to enjoy in 2026, or return to Nigeria if not. Words overlaid on his TikTok video read:

"From living in my own duplex for Naija & big car, to shared apartment, small car - working 7 days just to survive and clear debt. I don pay my sacrifice this year.

"Next year, if enjoyment no show...U all will be hearing from me in Nigeria."

Watch his video below:

Man's lamentation triggers mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Oluwawonda said:

"Don’t worry every problems is ending this year."

Thesocialmediapowerhouse said:

"Kpele ... it's a phase . Sometimes,good things take time."

Ireola said:

"Bad as e take bad nah too Dey move forward o."

Beyor said:

"The side most people in Nigeria don’t see."

Leng ForChrist said:

"Bro, sorry..hugs. Pls cheer up. Some days and some years are sort of sour but it shall get better. Pls speak to God alot just like you speak to your friends but with the respect accorded to an immortal being. I pray for BETTER DAYS🥰🥰🥰 Jesus, pls show up for him. Amen."

Error-méreg said:

"Bro, what about us international students on 20hrs a week and have to pay £15560 to uni."

$princess joan fanpage said:

"I hope it gets better for you next year, 2025 was really a crazy year."

Eliana said:

"I don branch house first make I go clear my head, we go continue in January again."

