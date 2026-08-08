Edet Happiness Sunday shared her WAEC 2026 result on TikTok after receiving a D7 grade in English Language

The Nigerian student passed eight other subjects, including A1 grades in Civic Education and Livestock Farming

Happiness revealed she is planning to sit for NECO next year to improve her English result

Edet Happiness Sunday, a Nigerian secondary school leaver who goes by the name Unique on TikTok, went viral after sharing her emotional reaction to her 2026 WAEC result, specifically a D7 grade in English Language.

In the video she posted, Happiness expressed visible disappointment at the outcome, saying she felt bad the moment she saw the grade.

Nigerian WAEC candidate plans to write NECO. Photo credit: @Unique/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Despite passing several other subjects, the English result clearly weighed on her, and she wasted no time sharing the next step she has in mind.

"Me feeling bad immediately I saw D7 in my English," she said.

Happiness's Full WAEC 2026 Result

The result screenshot displayed in the video showed that Happiness performed well across a number of subjects.

She recorded A1 grades in both Civic Education and Livestock Farming, a B3 in Agriculture, and credit passes in General Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Marketing.

The D7 in English Language was the only grade pulling her result down, which makes her plan to resit through the National Examinations Council (NECO) a widely recognised route for Nigerian students looking to improve a weak pass.

Viewers React to Her WAEC English Grade

The video resonated with many students on TikTok who found themselves in a similar position, with several commenters sharing their own English Language grades from the same sitting.

@Favy said:

"My english l got B3 oooo."

@Amaka Fave said:

"I also got D7 in my English but my literature is outstanding

@Viiiiii reacted:

"Can I write only neco next year cause I'm planning to do two sittings oo."

@SUNNYLISKY added:

"Omo this English get as ee be for everyone. mime was C6. most everyone have C6 AND D7."

See the post below:

WAEC 2026 result of eyelash technician trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an eyelash technician known on X as @Hellomissbetty shared her WAEC result online, and the post quickly gained traction.

Her result showed she passed all nine subjects, earning an A1 in Civic Education and a B2 in both Chemistry and Health Education.

Source: Legit.ng