The US government has outlined specific age and residency combinations that qualify applicants for an exemption from the English language requirement

Older permanent residents who meet the criteria can still take the mandatory civics test in their native language under certain conditions

A separate medical disability exception exists that could waive both the English and civics requirements for eligible applicants

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has outlined three distinct categories of people who are not required to meet the standard English language and civics requirements during the naturalisation process.

The USCIS notes that these accommodations are designed to ensure that the path to citizenship remains accessible, particularly for long-term residents whose circumstances make meeting the standard requirements difficult or impossible.

US lists 3 categories of foreigners exempt from American citizenship test. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

US citizenship: Who Qualifies for language exemption

The first two categories focus on age and how long an applicant has held permanent resident status.

1. The "50/20" exception

Applicants who are 50 years or older at the time they file for naturalisation and have lived in the United States as a Green Card holder for at least 20 years are exempt from the English language requirement. This is known as the "50/20" exception.

2. The "55/15" exception

Similarly, those who are 55 years or older at the time of filing and have held permanent residency for at least 15 years also qualify for the same English language exemption, under what is referred to as the "55/15" exception.

It is important to note that both groups must still sit the civics test. However, they are permitted to take it in their native language. If an applicant chooses this option, they are required to bring an interpreter to the interview who is fluent in both English and their native language.

A further provision exists for applicants aged 65 and above who have maintained permanent residency for at least 20 years. These individuals receive special consideration specifically regarding the civics component of the naturalisation process.

US citizenship test: Medical disability exception

The third category covers applicants who are unable to meet either the English language or civics requirements due to a physical or developmental disability, or a mental impairment.

Such individuals may be eligible for an exception that waives both requirements entirely, provided they can demonstrate that their condition prevents compliance.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng