A young Ghanaian lady is being praised on social media for turning down a viral Russian man after he made an unusual request

The Russian man boldly walked to the the young lady while she was standing with her friend beside a car

He complained about having trouble ordering a ride and then began making romantic advances toward the lady

A Ghanaian woman has gone viral for her response after a Russian man, who has also been trending online, asked to see her in the evening.

This is shown in a video that has circulated widely on several social media platforms.

Ghanian lady rejects Russian man’s request

In the video, posted by @kobysky, the Ghanaian woman and her friend can be seen exiting a car when the Russian man suddenly appeared.

As he approached, he asked the ladies where they were from and then showed interest in one of them.

He said to them,

"Where are you from? You live here."

As the video continued, he walked up to one of the women and expressed his willingness to get to know her.

He told her he was having trouble booking a ride to a mall in Ghana:

"I want to find Bolt driver too, but busy. You want to order to Marina Mall?"

While the lady was thinking of a way to help, the Russian man made an unexpected statement, saying he wanted to see her that very evening.

He said:

"I would like to see you in the evening."

She asked him why he made the statement, and he explained that he only wanted to know her better:

"I'd like to know you better."

Despite his explanation, the lady gave him a response he didn’t expect and tried to walk away.

In the video, her response was simply:

"No."

Reactions as lady turns down Russian man

Prince Kay noted:

"Finally!!!…. After this lady said no it’s becoming clear why the others say yes."

Rosa.D shared:

"But she collected the number she will definitely text."

sefa wrote:

"She would be proud of herself when she sees this."

Xami wrote:

"He knew he wouldn’t be able to manipulate the New York girl, so he quickly switched to the Ghana 🇬🇭 girl."

M cherry🍒 added:

"When a woman have her own money it saves her from “a lot”

MD stressed:

"That’s why they always say make your own money as a woman so that you can not kiss a.ss and boss out uncomfortable conversation. Well done Kimmy."

ghkwame6 shared:

"He had to ran away from the New York lady, his target was the unfortunately poor ladies."

Nhyiraba Kwabena Tony noted:

"Because of her friend she was feeling shy to accept him if it was just of tge guy and her aa she will quickly accept."

KBY noted:

"This lady is saying know cos she has everything she needs and don’t need his money for anything. The rest went cos of money."

Roxanne noted:

"Awwww my baby Kimberly made all Krobo ladies proud."

IbejiFX said:

"People who have seen money and that also came from a rich family don't trip with all this tactics. Only the poor once are easy to get."

Watch the video below:

