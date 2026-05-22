A young Nigerian lady travelled from a distance to visit her late father's gravesite for the very first time

In a trending video, she became visibly emotional and wept while standing beside the well-maintained tiled grave

Social media users took to the comment section to share their condolences and personal stories of grief

A Nigerian lady has shared a touching video documenting her first-ever visit to her late father’s gravesite.

The emotional clip, which captured her journey and final arrival at the cemetery, left her in deep tears.

A Nigerian lady visits her father's gravesite for the first time. Photo credit: @ijanada_martins/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady visits father's grave

At the beginning of the video posted by @ijanada_martins on TikTok, the young lady sat quietly inside a vehicle while heading to the burial site.

Text overlays on the video revealed that it was her first time going to see her father’s grave, admitting that she had already started crying before arriving.

As the journey continued, she appeared deeply emotional and lost in thought. When she finally arrived, the video showed a quiet cemetery environment with dry land and scattered graves before the camera focused on her father’s neatly tiled final resting place.

The grave was covered with clean white tiles and appeared well-maintained. The lady broke down completely after standing beside the grave with an inscription on it, struggling to hold back her tears as she looked at the site.

Family member grieves at cemetery

In another scene from the video, an older woman, believed to be a family member, was also seen crying and raising her hands emotionally near the burial ground.

Toward the end of the clip, the young lady recorded her face with tears running down her cheeks, showing her deep grief.

She captioned the video saying:

"Saw my dad for the first time 🥺🙏🏾 🕊️ may the soul of the departed rest in peace."

Reactions as lady visits deceased father's gravesite

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to @ijanada_martins's post below:

@Mrs E said:

"Hey my girl❤️, you know God knows best. So keep being that strong girl for me okay!!❤️❤️❤️✅"

@Tessa said:

"May God continue to strengthen you ❤️. My aunt was buried in this same Shuwa Cemetery. 🥺"

@Beautiful Stephenie said:

"My God, this video got me tearing.😭 Didn’t even get to attend his burial or see him for the past 7 years before he died 3 years ago."

Watch the emotional video below:

UNILAG graduate visits father's gravesite during convocation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, took to social media to celebrate herself and honour her father by visiting his gravesite during her convocation

Source: Legit.ng