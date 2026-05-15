A medical doctor reacted to Alexx Ekubo’s death by educating Nigerians about the causes and warning signs of kidney cancer

The doctor listed several overlooked risk factors linked to kidney cancer and advised people to take their kidney health seriously

She also highlighted common warning signs and encouraged regular medical checkups and early screening for better treatment outcomes

A medical doctor identified as Dr Jane Dire has shared important information about kidney cancer following the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The doctor took to Facebook to educate the public on some common causes of kidney cancer that many people often overlook.

A medical doctor lists 6 causes of kidney cancer following Alexx Ekubo's death. Photo credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Instagram

Her post came after reports confirmed that the 40-year-old actor died on May 11, 2026, after battling advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

Legit.ng, in this article, highlights six causes of kidney cancer listed by the doctor.

1. Smoking

According to Dr Jane Dire, smoking is one of the major causes of kidney cancer.

She explained that harmful chemicals from cigarettes do not only affect the lungs but also pass through the kidneys.

The doctor stated that constant exposure to those chemicals could increase the risk of developing kidney cancer over time.

She advised smokers to take their kidney health seriously and consider quitting smoking to reduce health risks.

2. Untreated high blood pressure

The medical doctor also identified untreated high blood pressure as another major risk factor.

According to her, persistent high blood pressure can damage kidney tissues and lead to abnormal cell growth.

She warned that many people ignore hypertension because it often develops silently without obvious symptoms.

A medical doctor shares a piece of health advice following the death of Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit: Dr Jane Dire/Facebook, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: UGC

The doctor encouraged regular medical checkups to help detect and manage blood pressure early.

3. Obesity

Dr Jane Dire listed obesity among the conditions linked to kidney cancer.

She explained that excess body weight affects hormone balance and places additional stress on the kidneys.

According to her, the condition may increase the chances of cancer developing in the body.

The doctor advised people to maintain healthy lifestyles through proper diet and regular exercise.

4. Overuse of painkillers

Frequent misuse of certain pain medications was also listed among the causes of kidney cancer.

The doctor stated that constant overuse of painkillers can slowly damage the kidneys over time.

She warned Nigerians against self-medication and excessive dependence on pain-relief drugs without medical supervision.

According to her, long-term kidney damage could eventually contribute to cancer development.

5. Exposure to harmful chemicals

Another cause mentioned by the doctor was regular exposure to toxic chemicals.

She explained that people who work around pesticides, industrial solvents and heavy metals without proper protection may damage their kidneys.

The doctor advised workers in risky environments to use safety equipment and take preventive measures seriously.

She added that continuous exposure to harmful substances could negatively affect kidney health.

6. Ignoring family history

Dr Jane Dire also warned that family history should not be ignored.

According to her, individuals whose close relatives have suffered kidney cancer or kidney disease may face higher risks themselves.

She encouraged such individuals to go for regular medical examinations and early screening.

The doctor noted that early detection remains one of the best ways to improve treatment outcomes.

Doctor shares warning signs of kidney cancer

Aside from listing possible causes, the doctor also mentioned some warning signs to watch for.

According to her, symptoms may include blood in urine, constant back or side pain, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and swelling in the legs or ankles.

She urged Nigerians to pay closer attention to their kidney health and seek medical help when unusual symptoms appear.

See her Facebook post below:

Reaction as doctor speaks on kidney cancer

Irene Chimezie said:

"Which weight will someone reach, to turn to obesity."

Nwanyiriuba Ogudoro said:

"Una just dey wait for person to die before bringing these up abi."

Justina Kayombo said:

"Thank you for the information."

Alexx Ekubo: Sister-in-law shares two promises actor made

Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law, Ify Ekubo said she was left frustrated by a specific phone conversation in which Alexx promised to call her back but never did.

Source: Legit.ng