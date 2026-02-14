A Russian man in Ghana who went viral for recording videos of Ghanaian ladies and posting them online has broken his silence

Amid outrage, he shared what he noticed about the women and hinted at the money involved during his interactions

His videos showed how he easily 'wooed' these women he met at the mall, and within minutes, they agreed to follow him home

A Russian named Yaytseslav has reportedly broken his silence after videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women sparked outrage.

His video recording showed how he wooed women and later got them to give him their numbers.

Source: UGC

Details of his identity surfaced on social media days after he had already met with several ladies in Ghana and posted their interactions online.

Vyacheslav Trahov, who introduced himself to women as Yaytseslav from Russia, was always seen around the Accra Mall area, where he approached women and recorded their conversations online.

It was said that private moments with the ladies were shared on his private Telegram channel.

Russian man breaks silence amid recorded videos

As his activities spark outrage on the internet, an X user @iambluekidd shared a message reportedly sent by Yaytseslav on his Telegram channel.

Based on the translation of the message, Yaytseslav noted that the videos sparking outrage were being recorded almost a year ago.

His alleged message from Telegram read:

"This video is almost a year old, but I wanted to remind you that girls aren't just in your city or country, but also in other countries, like Africa."

He also noted that white men were in demand for the African ladies, and they do not demand monetary returns.

The message added:

“And if you are a white man, you will be much more in demand there. They are interested in trying it with a white man. It is not always for money."

See the X post below:

More reactions to Russian man’s escapades

Other Ghanaian’s took to the comments section of the politician’s post to share their thoughts on the matter:

@Killakuttt

This has got nothing to do with approval or anything, our women must do better, the guy didn’t force anyone to follow him, they did it willingly, those with dignity refused to follow him.

@ernestLipson

foreigners do undergo some form of vetting before entering Ghana, so what did he tell the Embassy what he was coming to do

@matthewafriyie

When speed came they took advantage of it. Hon ask all the relevant questions. Even if Russia has to fish the guy out for the law to deal with him like Abu Trica, they should go ahead.

@Kofik9lf

Do you mean to say that you would have been able to foretell the guy’s motives based on the basic questionnaire that is filled when applying for Ghanaian VISA? Stop throwing titles about and ask yourself if you are deserving of those titles in the first place.

Source: TikTok

