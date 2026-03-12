A Nigerian woman has shared a heartwarming video showing the special moment she gifted her husband a concrete mixer

In the now-viral video, her appreciative husband first reacted in disbelief before showering praise on his wife for the gift

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the heartwarming post and appreciate the giver

A heartwarming moment was captured on video when a Nigerian woman surprised her husband with a thoughtful gift that left him speechless.

The gift, a concrete mixer, was presented to him at his workplace, and his reaction was one of pure excitement.

Nigerian woman buys a mixer for her husband. Photo credit: @Chachaliving/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman gifts husband a concrete mixer

The video was shared by @Chachaliving on TikTok, and it quickly gained attention online.

In the clip, the husband's loudly praised his wife, showing the deep love and level appreciation shared between the couple.

It was gathered that the wife's action was her own way of supporting her husband's hard work and dedication to their family.

She had been moved to surprise him with the gift because of his exceptional qualities as a partner and father.

In her words:

"I gifted my husband a concrete mixer at the site to support his hustle. God bless you. I surprised him because he has been an amazing man, a good father and a trustworthy man. I love you so much. I pray that heaven will open doors for you. More contract to you my love."

Nigerian woman gifts her husband a mixer to appreciate him. Photo credit: @Chachaliving/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as woman praises husband

The video sparked lots of reactions on TikTok, with many users praising the wife for her kindness and thoughtfulness.

@NMABEKEE said:

"Na husband wey treat us well we dey surprise. CEO happy wives association, you did well."

@Successful said:

"Who finds a wife finds a good thing. God will keep prospering you and your family ma."

@Adaobi joylyn Benjamin said:

"Nice one but this can't be me ooo. Even if he decides to change for good I rather buy plot of land in my name."

@Onyema O said:

"You tried but not every family things need social media, are you advertising the gift you got for him."

@Jetta reacted:

"Madam I work in the site! so there for I know how much this mixer is cost! don't you ever call it little gift! God bless you."

@Unamka Ugochukwu said:

"God will bless you madam for understanding and appreciating your husband. Am happy for your family."

@Active Hunter reacted:

"That's very supportive. Very proud of you, God bless you and your family abundantly."

See the post below:

Woman buys new car for husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man couldn’t contain his excitement after spotting an expensive car on a street in Lagos.

He pointed out the words written on a big card placed near the car ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Source: Legit.ng