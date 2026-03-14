A young Nigerian woman who had spent over 20 years abroad has decided to return permanently to her home country

She shared her story about her stay in Europe and added why she was returning to Abuja in Nigeria permanently

Many who came across her post encouraged her and shared their similar experience about relocation and returning home

A Nigerian lady announced her return to her home country after 20 years in Europe.

She shared her story on her TikTok page, where she mentioned why she chose to return to Nigeria permanently.

A Nigerian lady who lived abroad for 20 years returns home permanently. Photo: @jenn_jem

Source: TikTok

Identified on TikTok as @jenn_jem, the lady said she was burning out in Europe and decided to return to Nigeria to settle and attend a fashion school.

Her words:

"First I'm Nigerian and I've lived in Europe for over 20 years. Honestly, I was burning out. I needed to be around people that looked like me. Also, I was fortunate to have some savings from my corporate job. Nigeria was cost effective and it let me chase my dreams."

She also shared why she had decided to pursue her fashion career in Nigeria.

Her words:

"Nigerians have one of the most innovative designers in the world. The fashion scene here is having its moment, and I wanna be trained somewhere where the culture is rich."

In the comments, she added how long her fashion school course would last, saying:

"I’m doing an advanced class which is 12 weeks."

She added:

"I’ll share the school after I’m done for safety reasons and yes I will be doing a fashion series! "

Watch her TikTok video below:

Netizens react as abroad-based lady returns to Nigeria

Many who came across her post encouraged her and shared their similar experience about relocation and returning home .

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

Camille | Travel enthusiast said:

"Omg , can you please share the name once you are done and feel safe . My Nigerian friend was trying to help me find a school but we couldn’t figure it out."

dami.d14 said:

"What school are you going to and will you do a series while you're going to fashion school?"

stella wunmi said:

"After all it's your country so nothing wrong with that ! Most people are burnt out..lol Good luck to you !"

poppedamolly.co.uk said:

"Golden sella 5kg aani is 20k, 18k ja le in the market o bby."

michaelegospel said:

"how long is the fashion school? My wife is also considering this."

A Nigerian lady shares why she returned to Nigeria after over 20 years abroad. Photo: @jenn_jem

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng