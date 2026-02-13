A Russian tourist in Ghana went viral after secretly recording videos of Ghanaian ladies and posting them online

The videos showed how he easily 'woos' these women he meets at the mall, and within minutes, they agree to follow him home

Many who had seen the videos shared their views on the man's escapades, sparking debates about the women's privacy rights

An alleged Russian man got people talking as he shared videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women.

His video recording showed how he wooed women and later got them to give him their numbers.

A Russian man named Yaytseslav shares videos of his private encounters with women in Ghana. Photo source: @yaytseslav2

A Ghanaian digital creator, identified as Clement Nana Asamoah on Facebook, shared details about the man’s escapades.

He noted that the man introduced himself as Yaytseslav from Russia and was always seen around the Accra Mall area where he approached women and recorded their conversations online.

The Facebook post read:

“There is a Russian guy in Ghana who woos women in Accra, his main spot is the mall (Accra Mall). He has a channel on Telegram where he posts a summary of what he was able to capture through his lenses and has a private channel for private stuff he filmed.

“This is not normal, very dangerous. One cannot tell whether the women are aware or not. But the pictures and videos are on his Telegram channel.”

Checks by Legit.ng revealed that the said man is known on TikTok as @vyacheslav_znakomstva and copies of his videos were posted on @yaytseslav.official.

As the news trended, it sparked outrage across Ghana, and many have shared what they observed about the man’s video.

A Russian man records videos of his meeting with Ghanaian women and posts them online. Photo source: @yaytseslav2 via Yen.com.gh

Reactions trail Russian man’s escapades with Ghanaians

Barnabas Nii Laryea said:

"There are dozens of women at Accra Mall waiting to be wooed daily! Demand meets Supply It Is."

Tomy Anum Martey said:

"Watching those videos, you could tell that these women were very much aware of the cameras and they knew what they were doing. Some of the scenes are scripted."

Mutiu Walker said:

"What’s the channel? I’m a human right lawyer and I’m interested in this case."

Shayc said:

"Charley fine girls ooo…hmmm. It’s shocking how money can buy people’s senses."

Nana Kotwa II said:

"It's a global digital phenomenon now. BBC did an investigation into this matter in other countries."

Nana Onyameba Yeboah said:

"Clement, this is shameful....decent girls on the street. So naive to the extent that, someone says, come with me to see my place, and immediately, they jump into the car, unfortunately, they may wait as much as 5 minutes waiting for bolt, yet they can't raise any meaningful conversation or ask questions....follow me and the next thing he is fu*king them......eeeish. this is so cold."

Rossi Korkor Nartei said:

"He should be reported oo."

