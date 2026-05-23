President Donald Trump announced that he would not attend Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding celebration in the Bahamas because of official duties in Washington

Trump said ongoing government matters and developments involving Iran influenced his decision to remain at the White House

Reports indicated that Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson had already completed their legal marriage in Florida before the ceremony

United States President Donald Trump has announced that he will not attend the wedding celebration of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and Bettina Anderson because of official responsibilities in Washington.

The American leader made the disclosure in a post shared on Truth Social on Friday. Trump said he had hoped to be present for the ceremony but decided to remain at the White House due to ongoing government matters.

President Donald Trump announced that he would not attend Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Trump cites government responsibilities

"While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so."

The president added that current national issues required his attention in the US capital.

"I feel it is important ⁠for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time."

According to CNN, the wedding celebration is expected to take place this weekend on a private island in the Bahamas. Reports also stated that Trump Jr. and Anderson are already legally married following the filing of a marriage license in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Trump had earlier hinted that attending the event could prove difficult because of developments linked to foreign policy and national security.

Iran talks affect Trump’s schedule

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, May 21 as reported by Reuters, Trump said his son wanted him at the event but described the gathering as a small private ceremony.

"I have a thing called Iran and other things."

The Trump administration is currently involved in diplomatic negotiations concerning the conflict involving Iran. Pakistan is reportedly mediating talks aimed at reaching an agreement to end the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

A revised presidential schedule released on Friday showed that Trump cancelled plans to stay overnight at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, after an event in New York’s Hudson Valley. He is now expected to return directly to the White House.

The upcoming marriage marks Trump Jr.’s third engagement. He was previously married to Vanessa Trump for 12 years before their divorce in 2018.

The former couple share five children. Trump Jr. was later engaged to television personality Kimberly Guilfoyle before their separation in 2024.

Trump: I don't care about international law

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Donald Trump dismissed the need to follow international law as his administration presses forward with a series of forceful foreign policy actions, including a military operation in Venezuela.

Speaking to The New York Times, the United States president said only his personal judgement would restrain his conduct.

Source: Legit.ng