A Nigerian man has shared the unusual reason he ended a talking stage with a young lady that he admired

According to the young man, he immediately lost interest in chasing her after she requested that he visit her church

Mixed reactions trailed the man's post as social media users shared their various opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian man's decision to end a budding romance with a lady has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The man, who had been invested in a talking stage with the lady in question, mentioned his unusual reason for calling it quits.

Man loses interest in lady who invited him to a church. Photo credit: Tokyo_Trev/X.

Source: Twitter

Man ends talking stage over church invite

Identified as @Tokyo_Trev on X, the man disclosed that the lady's invitation to attend her church service was the deal-breaker.

He explained that this request had led him to reassess his interest in pursuing a relationship, and subsequently call it quits.

In his words:

"Ended a talking stage because she invited me to her church."

Man reacts as lady suddenly invites him to a church. Photo credit: Tokyo_Trev/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as man abruptly ends talking stage

The news elicited lots of reactions from Nigerians, with some backing the man's decision and others labelling it as insensitive.

Shanny baby said:

"Satan."

Conditioner said:

"Ended a talking stage because she was posting too much church content on her WhatsApp status updates."

Running vibes said:

"I told her I have taken long minus going to church and she started saying do you want help with church. I looked for excuses and she ended it because she was in her last year at uni."

Mwana said:

"The Brotherhood is proud. The church is a cult where they perpetuate spiritual fraud. You were going to be peripheral in that relationship, with the church coming first, then pastor what what, man of god what what coming before you. Well done keeng."

Emediong reacted:

"Talking stages are for filtering, better to realize this now than months down the line. Fair enough. Nothing wrong with knowing what you want and, more importantly, what you don't want."

The L3O said:

"You should have been honest with her instead of cutting her off. If she is real, it won't be a prob that you swinging with the dev."

Dhaniel Wale said:

"A Very valid reason bro, I don't want to know whatever you encountered in her church but you be man."

Saywurrd said:

"She wouldn't put out on the first date. She had self-respect, and im a degenerate." There i fixed it for you, Trevor."

Elion said:

"Reminds me of one who invited me to their church but anyone can be called upon to preach in that church. They don't have a pastor. I asked her what if I was called upon as a visitor. She got angry and the communication died."

Prophet of Kings said:

"Asked to skip small talk and she said we can take things slow and even crawl no need to run I deleted and blocked kept moving can't be dealing with pretentious energy."

See the post below:

Man's talking stage with lady ends abruptly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared his chat with a young girl who was asking for financial assistance during talking stage.

They were having a smooth conversation when the girl suddenly mentioned that she was out of data and financially down.

Source: Legit.ng