A lawyer who participated in the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (WWTBAM) game show in 2010 and walked away with N1 million has reacted to the failed second marriage saga of veteran TV host Frank Edoho

During the 2010 game show, the lawyer answered 12 questions out of 15 and earned the admiration of Edoho, who hosted the popular programme at the time

The barrister, a big fan of the TV host, recounted his moment with Edoho backstage of the game show after his impressive performance

Neydu Wordsmith Onuoha, a Nigerian barrister, who in 2010 won N1 million on the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (WWTBAM) game show hosted by Frank Edoho, has shared his thoughts on the veteran TV host's online clash with his second ex-wife, Sandra Onyenaucheya.

Recalling the fateful day he won the N1 million in March 2010, the barrister, in a Facebook post on May 22, revealed that he was fresh out of the Nigerian Law School and was doing his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme at the time.

A lawyer has shared his encounter with Frank Edoho on the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire game show in 2010. Photo Credit: Neydu Wordsmith Onuoha

Source: Facebook

Lawyer speaks about Frank Edoho

According to the lawyer, he answered 12 out of 15 questions to win the N1 million and earned the admiration of Edoho.

Backstage, Onuoha stated that Edoho encouraged him, telling him how proud he was of his performance, which he found to be exceptional.

He added that Edoho also commended his use of English and gave him his card. Describing Edoho, who he is a big fan of, Onuoha stated that he exudes great panache and carries himself marvellously well.

While pointing out that marriage is not an easy institution, Onuoha hopes that this current saga will pass. His statement on Facebook read:

"In March 2010, I was privileged to share a platform with Mr Frank Edoho, I was fresh from the law school and serving in the NYSC scheme at the time, I was pretty young too. I did exceptionally well on the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire game show, out of 15 questions, I answered 12 and walked away with 1 million naira, a huge sum of money at the time.

"Back stage, he encouraged me, told me how proud he was of my exceptional performance and also did commend my use of the English language. In fact, he gave me his card.

"I hold him so much in high esteem. Frank exudes so much panache, and carries himself marvellously well. A legend in every sense of the word. I remember him telling me, "I rarely give people that come to this show my card, but you my friend, I will give it to you." At the time, he owned a Range Rover Sport, which was owned by a select few of Nigerians then, so he is not hungry. In fact, his suit & other backstage clothing on the day left me awestruck. He is one broadcaster I meticulously listen to, to improve upon my use of the language. I was and still a huge fan of him.

"Marriage isn't an easy institution, it is the mercies of the Lord that keepeth us all.

"It was the French writer Michel de Montaigne who instructively remarked–

"Marriage is like a cage, one sees the birds outside desperate to get in and those inside desperate to get out."

"I am of a firm conviction that this phase too shall pass and that his greatest songs are still unsung."

A lawyer narrates his encounter with TV host Frank Edoho. Photo Credit: Neydu Wordsmith Onuoha, Instagram/@frankedoho

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Frank Edoho: Lawyer's experience elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's experience below;

Eunice Jesukemi Alfa said:

"Had to watch the show with my little boy. Told him these were the intellectual shows we enjoyed back in the days. Well done champ. Still interested in reading that your book. Can we get a copy?"

Peter Omoniyi Gidado said:

"Whao. You speak so fluently. I watched a bit of the show just now. I will finish up at night. Kudos to you and I wish you all the best, sir."

Chiemelie Michael said:

"Now we rarely have intellectual shows, I had sincerely waited and hoped that “the debaters” will return to our screens but it didn’t and even WWTBAM. Well done Prof Neydu, just curious did you later publish the book??"

Timothy Samuel said:

"I was just a little boy when you visited the cyber cafe where I was working in Makurdi. You gave me your number long ago and encouraged me to go to school.

"You told me not to give up and if I need help, I should contact you. I wrote the Facebook name but misplaced the number. After my JAMB I sat at home but kept seeing you till I'm grown up to this age... I'm proud of you.

"I watched you on NTA that day and I told my mom I know this uncle and I got a knock to stop lying... I felt bad but kept praying for you till NEPA took light that day. Let me watch the YouTube..."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Frank Edoho had addressed the allegation his ex-wife had labelled against him.

Doctor shares message Frank Edoho sent him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a doctor had shared a screenshot of the emotional message Frank Edoho sent him some months ago.

The doctor shared the message with the public following the online marriage saga involving Edoho and his estranged wife, Sandra Onyenaucheya.

In the message, Edoho appreciated Dr Great for all his talks over the years, which he found helpful, and revealed that he was in a horrific marriage, but the doctor's counsel gave him the courage to quit the union.

Source: Legit.ng