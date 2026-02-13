A Russian man who recently went viral after sharing videos of his interactions with Ghanaian women is trending again

The identity of the Russian man has been disclosed, days after his interactions with women in Ghana made waves online

A video circulating on social media showed the face of the individual and what many believed to be his real name

The real name and a video showing the face of the Russian man who used a hidden camera to record his conversations with several Ghanaian women have been disclosed.

Details of his identity surfaced on social media days after he had already met with several ladies in Ghana and posted their interactions online.

Russian man’s identify emerges

In one of his videos posted on his page @yaytseslav.official, he could be seen inviting a Ghanaian lady to his room, after which they had an interaction.

At the beginning of the video, he showed the moment the lady arrived on a motorcycle, spoke with her, and ushered her into his apartment.

On his TikTok page, videos of several women he had spoken to were shared online.

In a report published by Yen, Gossips 24 TV was one of the first platforms to expose the activities of the Russian man.

In a viral video showing him wearing a T-shirt and walking into an apartment, his face was briefly captured, a clip that has also been attached to this article.

The report from Yen also explained that the name he used on his TikTok channel, @yaytseslav, might not be his real name, suggesting that Vyacheslav Trahov could be his actual identity.

In several of his videos, @yaytseslav, recorded women using a hidden camera on his face, complimented them, and revealed that he was from Russia.

Additionally, the report suggests that the individual might have violated an important Ghanaian law by recording individuals without their knowledge or consent.

Reactions as Russian man speaks to women

peninah chege said:

"He's using raybands glasses. This is not content but nonsense coz he's only entertaining Russian showing them how cheap we are.."

itsTutuBabes noted:

"Am tired of smiling."

Ed wrote:

"What does he tell them."

KONADU YIADOM stressed:

"Sir from the African brotherhood association we are proud of u."

MITCH S.EX.Y TOFFEE added:

"Ghana girls are so nice to white guys and we black men ,they don’t like us."

Valeria shared:

"Seems he is using meta glasses to record."

Emmanuel added:

"Come with me just like that hmm."

BigBag added:

"Ok keep going."

Medy Brown said:

"Ah Angela? Just like that noaaa?"

T-SK🫦🖤said:

"Wym “I might have to cancel the ride”

Watch the videos below:

