A young man documented the moment he saw the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor E.A. Adeboye for the first time

He explained that seeing the cleric through his lens gave him a different perspective about his global influence and humility

The young man shared the video online to describe how his life was affected positively during the unique encounter

A young Nigerian man, who is also a photographer, has shared his experience after capturing the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye, during a church service.

The man, identified on TikTok as @ta_lens, uploaded a cinematic video detailing how the encounter shifted his perspective.

A young man meets Pastor Adeboye for the first time. Photo credit: @ta_lens/TikTok, Pastor Adeboye

Source: TikTok

He explained that he arrived at the venue to execute a standard media job but left the auditorium with a deep sense of spiritual fulfillment.

Man shares unique encounter with Pastor Adeboye

The media professional moved through the crowded venue with his camera equipment to capture the arrival of the cleric in his official vehicle. He noted that looking at the religious leader closely gave him a view of a person guided entirely by a higher power.

The photographer stated:

"Seeing Daddy G.O. through my lens gave me a different perspective. Beyond the titles and the global influence, I saw a man of profound humility—a true vessel completely led by GOD."

He further explained that the auditorium was filled with emotional worshippers praying and singing, which added to the gravity of the event. According to him, every click of his shutter felt like capturing a piece of history.

The young man stated that the experience transformed him from an ordinary worker at the venue into a person who felt the direct impact of the religious gathering.

The photographer added:

"I walked into the service as a photographer, but I left as a witness. It is one thing to hear about the anointing; it is another thing to be tasked with framing it. I feel truly privileged and beyond blessed to have documented this move of GOD."

Reactions as man encounters Pastor Adeboye

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the photographer's post below:

Catherinea.xo said:

"A confirmed anointed photographer."

Cakes in Festac town, Lagos said:

"Well done 👍. May God continue to strengthen Baba Adeboye. 🙏"

Bolly bespoke fabric said:

"Praying for a second opportunity to shake baba hands again."

Watch the video below:

Pastor Adeboye speaks on allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Enoch Adejare Adeboye has denied political affiliations with the RCCG, emphasising its inclusive worship environment.

Source: Legit.ng