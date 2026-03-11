A Nigerian woman named Jumoke nearly faced deportation due to a travel mishap with her white husband in Canada

The couple's TikTok video details their stressful experience near the US-Canada border checkpoint and how they got out of the situation

Viewers who came across the video expressed concern and shared similar stories in response to their alarming travel ordeal

A Nigerian woman living in Canada named Jumoke shared how she was almost deported to her country.

The lady, who got married to a white man in Canada, shared how an unintentional mistake almost cost her her say abroad.

A Nigerian lady in Canada shares how she almost faced deportation over her husband's mistake.

Identified as @nateandjumoke on TikTok, the couple narrated their ordeal, which started when they went to Niagara Falls.

Jumoke’s husband, Nate, explained that Niagara Falls was located at the border of Canada and the United States.

He shared how he took a wrong turn, and they found themselves close to the checkpoint of the United States.

The man said:

“My wife, for now, is not allowed to enter the United States. Her country is on a travel ban right now and she doesn’t even have her passport or any of her documents. So she wouldn’t even be allowed back into Canada.”

She added:

“Because I’m not even a citizen of Canada so how dare I get out of Canada without any travel documents?”

They narrated how they were able to get out of the situation.

The video was captioned:

“One wrong turn.. almost cost us everything.”

She added in the comments:

“The way Nate reversed in that moment was on danfo drivers level.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as Nigerian woman almost faces deportation

Tell Us Much said:

"omg...you guys be super careful. this is scary to hear!"

unpredictable said:

"That happened to me, as long as you have an ID card they will let you back in. However you still need to pay to come back in."

No Name said:

"See me shouting Jesus Jesus while watching the video even when my brain knows this is not in real time."

aat..123 said:

"This video popped up for me and I’ve been glued to your page for about 20mins.. Y’all are cute 🥰, God bless your home."

MindsetMode said:

"This is a common mistake that happens a lot. It happened to my friend as well, and he was detained for some time before being let go."

Alda said:

"The EXACT same thing happened to me in 2022 and I had No ID as well, made it through the border, did the paperwork, they took my fingerprints and i made my way to the falls. It wasn’t scary for me though lol, very quick process."

Barb said:

"Thank God you were both calm and kind to each other in this very stressful moment! Panic would have caused havoc, so your hubby thinking fast was the best solution. I can't wait for when you can finally go in and look back at this video. Hopefully soon."

KUKI FLAVORS said:

"it wasn't me, but I felt it, like i was scared fr when I watched it. Thank God."

A Nigerian lady who lives in Canada shares how she almost faced deportation. Photo: @nateandjumoke

