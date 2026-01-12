A journalist in the UK shared his thoughts on the 2025 AFCON tournament and the match between Nigeria and Morocco

A journalist in the UK has mentioned one thing Morocco might need to do in order to win against the Super Eagles, the Nigerian team, in the AFCON semi-final tournament.

UK journalist warns Morocco on what it will take to defeat Super Eagles.

Man in UK advises Morocco

The individual, @AlgerianFooty, explained that the Nigerian team, the Super Eagles, are looking very strong in the AFCON tournament. However, he shared that the only way the Moroccan team might beat the strong Super Eagles is for Morocco to take a specific step, which he mentioned in his post.

His post read:

"Nigeria are looking incredibly strong."

UK journalist says Morocco must handpick referee to beat Nigeria in AFCON semi-final.

"Morocco will need to handpick the referee very carefully if they want to beat these."

The statement of the UK journalist immediately sparked discussions on social media, with many people taking to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man speaks about Morocco, Nigeria

@dr_fayinka added:

"We've shown the North African teams we've met so far we can go banditry for banditry, haram for haram, and halal for halal. We already know we'd be playing against the whole Arab world in the semifinals, but insha Allah, we shall be there."

@extrapolateASG stressed:

"The shoreline looks decent because of Adam’s wastefulness, I expected more from Algeria to be honest."

@oluwalosheyii noted:

"The referee will always favour them. This isn't a new thing but I am confident the Nigerian boys will show them pepper."

@Iamgideone noted:

"My friend we are up for it let's go. The anger of not qualifying for the world cup we go use am on top all of una."

@iAmPODii shared:

"Nigeria gave you guys the whooping that I told you about. Even your crowd in the stands could not help you guys."

@Mobola_A_Star noted:

"Morocco have been cheating with bias refereeing in this tournament. They need to STOP now or put the whole tournament in disrepute."

@adadamina noted:

"Nigeria respected Algeria too much with just 2:0. Even Mozambique played tougher and went home with 4:0. We underperformed in goal scoring. Ademola Lookman wasn’t in his best today, otherwise this should be at least 5:0."

