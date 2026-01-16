Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

AFCON: Nigerian Female Journalist Addresses Eric Chelle After Semi-final Loss, Gets Him Emotional
People

AFCON: Nigerian Female Journalist Addresses Eric Chelle After Semi-final Loss, Gets Him Emotional

by  Victoria Nwahiri
1 min read

A Nigerian journalist, Isemuan Iyomon, addressed the head coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, following the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco.

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Morocco defeated Nigeria 4–2 on penalties to qualify for the AFCON 2025 final, with Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missing their spot kicks following a goalless draw in extra time.

In a press conference held after the loss, the bold journalist addressed Chelle, telling him how proud Nigerians were of the team and their performance.

She posted a video from her section on her TikTok page, @isemuan_, where she posted her addressing the coach, before she was cut short.

The journalist captioned the post:

“I got so emotional at the press conference, I was cut short, which I understand. Despite the reactions to my penalty question, I want Africa and the world to know that Coach Eric Chelle is one of the best things to happen to the Nigeria national team in the past 3-5years.

Read also

AFCON 2025: Eric Chelle speaks about his future as Super Eagles boss after loss to Morocco

“My only pain is knowing Nigeria may never host AFCON and I may never feel what Moroccan fans felt last night as hosts.”

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian Youths
Hot:
Happy birthday prayers Mika kleinschmidt Ballon d'or Morgan brennan Janai norman