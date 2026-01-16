AFCON: Nigerian Female Journalist Addresses Eric Chelle After Semi-final Loss, Gets Him Emotional
A Nigerian journalist, Isemuan Iyomon, addressed the head coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, following the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco.
Morocco defeated Nigeria 4–2 on penalties to qualify for the AFCON 2025 final, with Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missing their spot kicks following a goalless draw in extra time.
In a press conference held after the loss, the bold journalist addressed Chelle, telling him how proud Nigerians were of the team and their performance.
She posted a video from her section on her TikTok page, @isemuan_, where she posted her addressing the coach, before she was cut short.
The journalist captioned the post:
“I got so emotional at the press conference, I was cut short, which I understand. Despite the reactions to my penalty question, I want Africa and the world to know that Coach Eric Chelle is one of the best things to happen to the Nigeria national team in the past 3-5years.
“My only pain is knowing Nigeria may never host AFCON and I may never feel what Moroccan fans felt last night as hosts.”
