Kola Oyewo’s son shared touching insights into his father’s last moments

Legit.ng earlier reported that the late actor died on 12 June 2026, throwing fans into mourning

The veteran star’s son, Oluwatobi, reflected on his legacy and the “big shoes” he left to fill

Oluwatobi Oyewo, the youngest of the five sons of legendary actor, scholar, and cultural icon, Kola Oyewo, has shared touching details of his father’s final moments before his passing on Friday at the age of 80.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Oluwatobi revealed that his father’s last words were filled with parables and deep reflections, hinting at his readiness to depart.

Kola Oyewo’s son shares the heartbreaking words his father spoke before he died. Credit: kolaoyewo

Source: Instagram

“He passed on Friday at about 6:30 pm. Two days before he died, he had been talking in a way that was mysterious. He was speaking in parables. He kept telling my brother that it was sad that he would be leaving behind such good children,” Oluwatobi recounted.

According to him, Oyewo’s eldest son had a video call with their father on the morning of his death. “They joked and laughed. My brother asked Daddy if he was on his way home. He responded that, yes, he was going home. But we later realised that while my brother was talking about going back home to Ife, I think he was referring to transitioning,” he explained.

Oluwatobi also recalled how his father mentioned their late mother, Aduke, who passed in 2020.

“There was a point when he kept mentioning her name as if she was in the vicinity. He kept saying, ‘Aduke, mo ti se tan o’ (Aduke, I am now ready).”

Reflecting on the values that defined Oyewo’s life, Oluwatobi described him as a man of humility, responsibility, and hard work.

“He believed strongly in hard work, responsibility and humility. My dad was a very humble person. He was so humble that in my parish in Ife, before old age slowed him down, he used to play the konga drum in the choir,” he said.

On his father’s enduring legacy, Oluwatobi expressed pride in the outpouring of love since his passing.

“I feel proud to be associated with someone who achieved so much and was genuinely loved by people. All the comments I have been reading have been heartwarming and positive. That gladdens my heart. I feel proud to say that he was my father, even though he is no longer with us. Although, I also think about the fact that the shoes he left behind are very big ones to fill.”

Kola Oyewo’s son reveals the powerful message his father delivered before death. Credit: kolaoyewo

Source: Instagram

Fans gift Kola Oyewo money

Legit.ng also reported that Kola Oyewo could not hide his surprise after his junior colleague, Kunle Afod, paid him a second visit with money gifts from fans and well-wishers.

A video showed the moment Afod handed the veteran the sum of N505k, which he revealed was contributed by fans who appreciated his role in Nollywood.

Oyewo, who was stunned by the kind gesture, described the money as his retirement benefit while appreciating his supporters for remembering him.

Source: Legit.ng