Ahead of Nigeria's AFCON semi-final match against Morocco on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, a Nigerian man in Morocco lamented what he noticed.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria lost 2-0 to Nigeria's Super Eagles in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10, which brought the Nigerian team into the semi-finals.

As Nigerians look forward to the semi-final match, the Nigerian man who stood in front of the stadium where the match would be played shared his worrying observation.

Identified on TikTok as @kiss_football, he stated that Nigerians were struggling to get tickets for the match.

He captioned the video:

“Nigerians are looking for tickets here for the match Nigeria vs Morocco. Nigerians here in Rabat are looking for tickets to support the Super Eagles, somebody help.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

AFCON Nigeria vs Morocco: Reactions trail man's experience

@cashmill231 said:

"CAF should stop this na same thing happened in ivory coast last edition at the finals."

@King_Tomseun said:

"wear a Morocco jersey and ask the citizens where to buy the tickets. after purchasing switch back to naija jersey tell share the update with fellow naija."

@Yoongi said:

"I’m sorry to tell you this : us Moroccans are fighting for them tickets too."

@Borderlessjob.com said:

"we moroccan we don't have tickets 500$ is minimum now in black market."

@edernomzy said:

"Morocco will end up losing like real Madrid against arsenal if they are too ambitious and overzealous, if they like, they can shut the roof of the stadium, they will still fall mightily."

@Mathias Alhassan said:

"Wow! Amazingly beautiful stadium! Many European who came to watch theirs club players in the super eagles have to fly back because of unavailability of tickets!"

@Sampapa said:

"The same way Ivory Coast did in final they are going to full the stadium 99% and it won’t be Good for Nigerian players on the pitch."

@le99balance said:

"The release of tickets started on october and all tickets regarding this specific stadium from group stage to final were sold out in a matter of hours back then. But normally the ambassies of foreign countries have some tickets for there fans coming to support thats you’re only option for now. Good luck see you tomorrow!"

In a related story, a Nigerian man teased the Algerian players as they left the stadium following their AFCON quarter-final loss.

AFCON: Man predicts Nigeria vs Morocco match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who accurately predicted Nigeria vs Algeria's quarterfinal clash has foreseen what would happen in the AFCON semi-finals.

As he predicted, the Desert Foxes lost 2-0 to the Super Eagles in their clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, 10 January 2026.

The man's prediction got people talking, as many took to the comments section to ask him to also see outcomes of their personal lives.

