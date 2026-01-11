CAF has congratulated Nigeria after the Super Eagles qualified the AFCON 2025 semifinals

Osimhen and Akor Adams fired Nigeria past an unbeaten Algerian side in the thrilling game

The Super Eagles are set for high-stakes semifinal clash against hosts Morocco on January 14

Nigeria’s march at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations continues, and this time, even CAF is taking notice.

After the Super Eagles sealed a convincing 2-0 victory over Algeria in Marrakech, the African football body moved quickly to acknowledge their place among the final four.

The win not only booked Nigeria a semifinal showdown with hosts Morocco, but it also confirmed the Super Eagles as one of the tournament’s most dangerous teams so far.

CAF sends message to Nigeria

Shortly after full-time at the Grand Stade de Marrakech, the Confederation of African Football congratulated the Nigeria Football Federation and the Super Eagles for reaching the semifinals.

CAF posted on its official X handle:

"Semi-Finalists | Nigeria . The Super Eagles are into the final four of the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025! 🌟"

The message served as both recognition and a subtle reminder of what lies ahead.

Nigeria now face tournament hosts Morocco, a team backed by home support and coming off an impressive quarterfinal win over Cameroon.

For the NFF and the Super Eagles, the message was a clear signal that Nigeria’s run has caught the attention of the continent’s football authorities.

How Nigeria brushed aside an unbeaten Algeria

Algeria arrived at the quarterfinal unbeaten, known for a disciplined defence that had conceded just once in four matches. Nigeria, however, came with momentum, having scored freely throughout the tournament.

The first half was controlled by the Super Eagles, even if the breakthrough proved elusive. Calvin Bassey came closest when his effort was cleared off the line, a warning Algeria struggled to heed.

Nigeria finally got their reward after the break as Victor Osimhen rose highest to power home a header, giving the Super Eagles a deserved lead.

The pressure never eased, and Osimhen turned provider soon after, setting up Akor Adams to double Nigeria’s advantage.

By full-time, Algeria’s resistance had been broken, and Nigeria had earned a place in the semifinals without needing to overreach.

All Eyes on Morocco next

Attention now shifts to Morocco, who await Nigeria in a semifinal that already feels like a final in disguise.

The Atlas Lions have home advantage and confidence after dispatching Cameroon, while Nigeria arrive with belief built on results.

The semifinal will be played on Wednesday, January 14, with a place in the AFCON final at stake, beIN Sport reports.

History adds another layer, with Nigeria and Morocco having shared wins evenly in their previous AFCON meetings, with three wins apiece and a draw, per 11v11.

Momentum sits with the Super Eagles. Home support backs Morocco. With CAF already watching closely, African football is set for a defining night in Marrakech.

