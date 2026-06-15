The United States military, or the US Army, has published the annual salaries of its officers on the website

The details show the annual salary of a sergeant and warrant officer for the first two years in the rank

The annual salary of a corporal in the United States military has also been detailed in an article by Legit.ng

The United States military, the UK military, and the military of several countries have published on their websites the competitive amounts paid to each of their military personnel.

While some countries detail the pay every month, a country like the United States details the amount paid to its military personnel as an annual salary.

US army shows annual pay of sergeant and warrant officer. Photo Source: US Army

Source: Twitter

US Army publishes salary of private, others

However, the breakdown of the salary in the United States military is interesting, as it shows that each of the military personnel enjoys higher pay depending on the number of years they have spent in service.

Should a soldier be promoted to a rank, he or she would be paid a specific amount as annual salary for two years. After the soldier has spent four years in service, the annual pay increases again. The same applies when the soldier has spent six years in service.

This article focuses only on the amount the soldiers listed below earn in their first two years in the rank in the United States military.

Below is the breakdown of the salary of the United States military for specific ranks.

Legit.ng, in this article, focuses on the annual salary of the following soldiers in the United States military.

1. Salary of privates in the US military

For the annual salary of a private in the United States Armed Forces, privates are categorized into three different types or categories according to information on the website.

The privates include:

Private (E1)

Private (E2)

First Class Private (E3)

For Private E1, a soldier earns a total of $25,297.20 in the first two years of service, after which the pay increases once the soldier has spent four years in the rank. This amount, converted to naira, equals ₦34,411,275.

The annual pay of a Private E2 soldier in the United States military for the first two years of service is $28,353.60. It equals ₦38,568,835 in Nigerian currency.

The highest private rank in the US military shows that First Class Private (E3) takes home a yearly total of $29,815.20. When converted to naira, a Private E3 earns ₦40,557,020.

2. Salary of corporal in the US Army

As shown on the United States military website, the corporal is higher in rank than privates and so enjoys several benefits, which include higher pay.

The annual pay of a corporal in the US military is $33,026.40. The sergeant falls under (E4) and also enjoys higher pay. When the amount is converted into Nigerian currency, it equals ₦44,924,490.

US army publishes annual salary of soldiers by rank. Photo Source: US Army

Source: Twitter

3. Sergeant's salary in the US military

For sergeants in the United States military, there are two classes: the sergeant and the staff sergeant, which are also referred to as Sergeant (E5) and Staff Sergeant (E6).

The sergeant is lower in rank than the staff sergeant and takes home a total pay of $36,018.00 in the first two years of service. The annual pay is worth ₦48,992,043 in Nigerian naira.

The staff sergeant, who is of a higher rank than the sergeant, enjoys an annual pay of $39,319.20 in the first two years of service. When this amount is converted to Nigerian naira, it gives a total of ₦53,482,369 as the annual pay of the staff sergeant for the first two years of service.

4. Warrant officer salary in the US military

Under the class of warrant officers in the United States military, there are four different classes, and they each enjoy different annual pay for the first two years of service in the rank.

The classes of warrant officers in the United States military include:

Warrant Officer (WO1)

Chief Warrant Officer 2 (CW2)

Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3)

Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CW4)

Now, for the annual salary of these officers for the first two years in the rank under the United States military, each enjoys large benefits with high pay.

A Warrant Officer (WO1) takes home a total of $46,897 for the first two years of holding this rank. The amount in Nigerian currency equals ₦63,790,040.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 (CW2) earns $53,431.20 for the first two years in the rank. This amount in naira is ₦72,678,721.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3), the third class of warrant officer in the United States Army, earns a total of $60,386 yearly in the first two years in the rank. When converted to naira, this equals ₦82,139,392.

The highest warrant officer, Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CW4), gets the highest pay in this category, which is $66,124.80. In naira, it equals ₦89,944,936.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the Singapore Army has published the monthly salaries of some of its commissioned officers, ranging from officer cadets to captains.

The report showed that pay increases with rank, with higher-ranking officers earning more each month.

UK Army reveals daily pay of soldiers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the British Army, also known as the UK Army or UK military, released details showing how much soldiers earn per day in different ranks.

The report explained that pay increases as soldiers move up from recruit and private to higher ranks like lance corporal, corporal, and sergeant.

Source: Legit.ng