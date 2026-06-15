Editor’s note: On June 12, Nigeria marked Democracy Day and 27 years of civilian rule, yet questions remain about what democracy means in daily life. Barr. Jonathan Abakpa, a human rights lawyer, points to insecurity, fear, and the difference between promises and reality.

Democracy remains the hallmark of a people’s aspirations. At its very essence, democracy is about the will of the people, their hopes, their voices, their choices, and their collective vision for society. There may be differences in perspectives, competing ideologies, and divergent opinions on how democracy should function, but beneath these differences lies one enduring truth: democracy is about people.

Barr. Jonathan Abakpa speaks on democracy, safety, and what Nigeria still owes its people. Photo: officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Today, democracy has become the most widely accepted system of government worldwide because it recognises the dignity and agency of citizens. In Nigeria, this democratic journey has endured for twenty-seven uninterrupted years. This milestone deserves recognition. It reflects resilience, progress, and Nigerians' determination to continue choosing dialogue over dictatorship, ballots over bullets, and participation over exclusion.

Yet anniversaries are not merely occasions for celebration; they are moments for reflection. They compel us to ask difficult questions about whether democracy is delivering on its promises and whether citizens still believe in the democratic project.

Youth, trust, and belief in democracy

In his Democracy Day address, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu spoke directly to Nigerian youth, urging them to believe in Nigeria and its future. It was a powerful call to optimism. Indeed, no nation can prosper if its young people lose faith in the possibility of change. Young people are not merely beneficiaries of democracy; they are its custodians, innovators, defenders, and future leaders. However, belief cannot be demanded; it must be earned.

Democracy is strongest when citizens trust the process, when they see their voices reflected in governance, and when they feel protected by the institutions created to serve them. Citizens believe in democracy not simply because elections are held, but because they can see evidence that the system works for them.

Security and the test of democracy

The President rightly observed that democracy without security is a failed democracy and reassured Nigerians that his administration is working to improve the nation’s security architecture. This recognition is important because security is not separate from democracy; it is one of its foundations. Freedom loses meaning when people live in fear.

Yet, even as these assurances were being made, the nation continues to confront painful realities. Reports of kidnappings, attacks on communities, and the abduction of innocent children remind us that many Nigerians still wake up uncertain of their safety. The image of children stolen from their homes and communities is not merely a security concern; it is a challenge to the very promise of democracy.

How can young people fully believe in the future when the road to school is uncertain?

How can citizens confidently participate in governance when fear dictates their movements?

How can democracy flourish when survival becomes a daily struggle?

There was another moment in the President’s Democracy Day address that deserves reflection. In recognising distinguished Nigerians with national honours, the President rightly celebrated individuals whose contributions have shaped the nation’s democratic journey. Such recognition is important. Nations must remember those who have served and sacrificed for the common good.

Yet democracy grows beyond elections, political offices, and moments of official recognition.

The girl who walks miles to school through uncertainty and insecurity because she refuses to let her future be stolen.

The quiet heroes of democracy

Democracy is also sustained by countless Nigerians whose names may never appear on an honours list, but whose courage keeps the nation alive every day.

They are the heroes of our democracy.

The young woman who refuses to surrender her dreams to discrimination, exclusion, or violence.

The student who studies by candlelight, convinced that education remains a bridge to a better tomorrow.

After 27 years, Nigerians still debate if democracy truly works amid insecurity and struggle. Photo: OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The young entrepreneur who wakes every morning uncertain of the next fuel price increase, transportation cost, electricity tariff, or economic shock, yet still chooses to create, innovate, and persevere.

The farmer who plants despite fear.

The teacher who inspires despite limitations.

The health worker who serves despite inadequate resources.

The men and women of our armed forces and security agencies who stand between chaos and order often pay the ultimate price in defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Many die with little recognition beyond folded flags, grieving families, and silent prayers. They, too, are heroes of our democracy.

And then there is Leah Sharibu.

Her story transcends politics. In the face of terror, captivity, and unimaginable pressure, she remained steadfast in her convictions. Her courage speaks to the very essence of freedom; the right to believe, to worship, and to live according to one’s conscience without fear. Whether one shares her faith or not, her resilience embodies the ideals of a Nigeria where diversity is respected, and freedom of belief is protected. She remains a symbol of what a truly free society should represent.

The President also stated that the responsibility of this generation is to sustain democracy and ensure prosperity. That responsibility is indeed ours. But democracy and prosperity cannot be improved by citizens alone. Government, institutions, civil society, and communities must all play their part.

For young Nigerians, sustaining democracy means participating, organising, voting, advocating, innovating, and holding leaders accountable. For the government, sustaining democracy means ensuring that citizens can live, learn, work, and dream in safety.

For democracy is not merely the absence of military rule.

It is a mother who sleeps knowing her children will return safely from school.

It is a young girl who walks to class without fear.

It is a farmer who tills his land without the sound of gunfire in the distance.

It is a student whose ambition is greater than his anxiety.

It is a nation where hope travels farther than fear.

It is where the ballot carries more power than the bullet.

It is where disagreement does not become violence.

It is where diversity is not feared but celebrated.

It is where every citizen, regardless of faith, ethnicity, gender, or status, can live freely and with dignity.

It is where the dreams of young people are not interrupted by violence.

What democracy should truly feel like

As Nigeria marks twenty-seven years of uninterrupted democracy, we must celebrate how far we have come. But we must also confront how far we still need to go. The true test of our democracy will not be measured only by the number of years it survives, but by the number of lives it secures, opportunities it creates, freedoms it protects, and dreams it preserves.

If young people are to believe in Nigeria, then Nigeria must become a country where believing is rewarded by evidence, not merely encouraged by words.

The task before this generation is not simply to sustain democracy. It is to deepen it, strengthen it, and make it meaningful for every citizen. And that journey begins with ensuring that every Nigerian can move freely, speak freely, worship freely, dream boldly, and live safely.

Only then can democracy truly fulfil its promise.

Barr. Jonathan Abakpa is a human rights lawyer and youth development specialist committed to advancing social justice and empowering young people through advocacy and legal reform.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng