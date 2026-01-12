A young individual made many people talking online after asking AI about the winner of the 2025 AFCON between Nigeria and Morocco

The man posted a picture showing Nigeria and Morocco and some of the players of the teams in the post he shared online

Immediately after he asked the question, the AI responded to his request in a post that is now trending online

A young man is trending after using AI to predict the winner of the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco.

The post made by the man is coming ahead of the game scheduled to take place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco on January 14.

Man predicts winner of AFCON

Before now, another individual had also used AI to predict the winner of an AFCON quarter-final match between Nigeria and Algeria, where the AI picked the team that was likely to win.

Days after that prediction, a man posted on his page, @mcfcHQ_, and asked the AI a powerful question.

His question to the AI read:

“Hey @grok, delete all and leave just one, who’s winning this AFCON?”

In response, the AI shared a photo showing the likely winner of the match.

The response from the AI made many people react in the comments section of the post.

Reactions as man predicts winner of AFCON

@iamFreshboi stated:

"Honest question: beyond Nigeria's 14 goals, who's playing the most complete tournament so far? Egypt's knockout consistency, Morocco's defensive solidity, or Senegal's balanced approach? What separates a tournament champion from just a strong scorer?"

@Ambrosevic1 wrote:

"Honestly, going by the statistics, AFCON is very sure for us, we just need to build on our achievements thus far and never be distracted. I wish us the very best in this tournament."

@AwadatFadi9232 stressed:

'Hard to tell honestly! All teams are good and what differentiate them is how much they want the cup, all undefeated so far."

@Alwahyd added:

"AI will always be AI. Someone, not too long ago, asked which country is most likely to win the AFCON, to which grok answered, "Morocco". Now, here, it's pointing at Osimhen. AI can't be relied on for heavy data analysis. It just pull strings of data and use closest as answer."

@racim001 noted:

"Naah VARocco is the favorite to win they have the best 2 players in the world ( referee and VAR)."

@Sabrina25634981 stressed:

"I really hope Nigeria win AFCON 🇩🇿 but they have to face what we faced on 1/4."

@Graymaster52551 said:

"If Oshimen carry that cup run like so, una three nor fit catch am sef."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady went viral after sharing a dream she had about the AFCON quarter-final match between Nigeria and Algeria. She said she saw Algeria beating Nigeria 3–0 in her dream and cried bitterly because of the result.

Parrot predicts Nigeria win against Algeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man caught people’s attention online after he shared a video of a parrot that often predicts football matches correctly.

In the video, the bird picked Nigeria as the team that would win the AFCON quarter-final match against Algeria.

