American singer Oliver Tree shared a fun video showing his adventures and World Cup celebrations in Brazil just hours before a fatal helicopter crash claimed his life

The late music star posted clips of himself embracing the local culture of Brazil in a bittersweet final montage that has left fans mourning

Grieving supporters flooded the comment section of the singer's final Instagram post to share messages of disbelief and reflect on how happy the hitmaker was during his last days

American singer Oliver Tree’s final Instagram post has left his fans deeply emotional after news of his death in a helicopter crash broke online.

The video, shared just hours before the accident in Brazil, now stands as a bittersweet glimpse into the singer's last moments.

Supporters of hitmaker Oliver Tree express their grief online after the young musician dies in a helicopter crash. Photo: olivertree/iae.break

Source: Instagram

The reel showed Oliver Tree embracing Brazilian culture during World Cup festivities, capturing scenes of him cooking steak in a traditional brick oven, getting his trademark bowl‑cut freshly lined up, riding a motorcycle, kicking a football, and celebrating with his fans and supporters.

Text overlaid across the video read “Gringo 24 Horas No Brasil,” which translates to “Foreigner 24 Hours in Brazil.”

The post reflected the playful and adventurous personality that made the singer one of the most recognisable figures in the music industry.

Known for hits such as Life Goes On and Miss You with Robin Schulz, Oliver Tree’s energy and humour were evident throughout the clip, showing a man enjoying himself in simple, joyful ways.

The caption added by Oliver Tree read:

“Americano pela 1º vez no Brasil 😳,”

In English, it translates to:

“American for the 1st time in Brazil 😳.”

After the tragic news broke, fans flooded the comments section of the post.

Many expressed disbelief and sorrow, while others reflected on how happy he appeared in the video.

For his followers, the post has become a final memory of a singer whose presence was as striking as his music.

Check out Oliver Tree's last Instagram post below:

Fans mourn late singer Oliver Tree

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@keepchambers wrote:

"Love you forever Oliver❤️ you’ll never be forgotten. It still doesn’t feel real. Can’t thank you rnough for bringing so much light and love into so many lives. Your talent will live on forever."

@paulinfrases commented:

"Sad that Gringo is gone. He left his last video being RJ's child. My condolences to all family and friends 😢❤️🕊️"

@thelilgoofball reacted:

"I can’t believe this is real …. You will be truly missed my friend RIP"

@celinaspookyboo said:

"We will all miss you so much, you will live on in your music. Thank you for sharing your talent with us all. 🕊️ I’m glad we were on the planet together at the same time. 💔"

@megaamerican wrote:

"Brother, I’m going to miss you. i was looking forward to seeing you again. so sad you’re not here anymore❤️"

@theovon commented:

"thanks for sharing your creativity with us brother. be brave in the beyond. ❤️"

Grieving fans flood the comment section of Oliver Tree's final Instagram reel showing his happy moments before a tragic helicopter crash. Photo: olivertree

Source: Instagram

Scribz Riley shares final conversation with Talay Riley

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that British-Nigerian musician Scribz Riley confirmed the tragic passing of his 35-year-old elder brother, Talay Riley, who died on June 5 after suffering double stab wounds.

The grieving producer revealed that their final conversation focused on staying positive and discussing all the future goals they still wanted to achieve together.

Fellow artists, including Stormzy, Khalid, and Kehlani, shared condolences to honour the respected songwriter who wrote for several global music stars.

Source: Legit.ng