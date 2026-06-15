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Oliver Tree's Last Video Before Fatal Helicopter Crash Leaves Fans Emotional
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Oliver Tree's Last Video Before Fatal Helicopter Crash Leaves Fans Emotional

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • American singer Oliver Tree shared a fun video showing his adventures and World Cup celebrations in Brazil just hours before a fatal helicopter crash claimed his life
  • The late music star posted clips of himself embracing the local culture of Brazil in a bittersweet final montage that has left fans mourning
  • Grieving supporters flooded the comment section of the singer's final Instagram post to share messages of disbelief and reflect on how happy the hitmaker was during his last days

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American singer Oliver Tree’s final Instagram post has left his fans deeply emotional after news of his death in a helicopter crash broke online.

The video, shared just hours before the accident in Brazil, now stands as a bittersweet glimpse into the singer's last moments.

Late music star Oliver Tree leaves his supporters in tears with a final Instagram video showing his World Cup celebrations in Brazil
Supporters of hitmaker Oliver Tree express their grief online after the young musician dies in a helicopter crash. Photo: olivertree/iae.break
Source: Instagram

The reel showed Oliver Tree embracing Brazilian culture during World Cup festivities, capturing scenes of him cooking steak in a traditional brick oven, getting his trademark bowl‑cut freshly lined up, riding a motorcycle, kicking a football, and celebrating with his fans and supporters.

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Text overlaid across the video read “Gringo 24 Horas No Brasil,” which translates to “Foreigner 24 Hours in Brazil.”

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The post reflected the playful and adventurous personality that made the singer one of the most recognisable figures in the music industry.

Known for hits such as Life Goes On and Miss You with Robin Schulz, Oliver Tree’s energy and humour were evident throughout the clip, showing a man enjoying himself in simple, joyful ways.

The caption added by Oliver Tree read:

“Americano pela 1º vez no Brasil 😳,”

In English, it translates to:

“American for the 1st time in Brazil 😳.”

After the tragic news broke, fans flooded the comments section of the post.

Many expressed disbelief and sorrow, while others reflected on how happy he appeared in the video.

For his followers, the post has become a final memory of a singer whose presence was as striking as his music.

Check out Oliver Tree's last Instagram post below:

Read also

Popular YouTuber Gaspar Prim identified among victims of helicopter crash that killed Oliver Tree

Fans mourn late singer Oliver Tree

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@keepchambers wrote:

"Love you forever Oliver❤️ you’ll never be forgotten. It still doesn’t feel real. Can’t thank you rnough for bringing so much light and love into so many lives. Your talent will live on forever."

@paulinfrases commented:

"Sad that Gringo is gone. He left his last video being RJ's child. My condolences to all family and friends 😢❤️🕊️"

@thelilgoofball reacted:

"I can’t believe this is real …. You will be truly missed my friend RIP"

@celinaspookyboo said:

"We will all miss you so much, you will live on in your music. Thank you for sharing your talent with us all. 🕊️ I’m glad we were on the planet together at the same time. 💔"

@megaamerican wrote:

"Brother, I’m going to miss you. i was looking forward to seeing you again. so sad you’re not here anymore❤️"

Read also

American singer Oliver Tree dies in helicopter crash, video emerges: "So sad"

@theovon commented:

"thanks for sharing your creativity with us brother. be brave in the beyond. ❤️"
Oliver Tree's last social media video leaves fans emotional following his sudden death at 32
Grieving fans flood the comment section of Oliver Tree's final Instagram reel showing his happy moments before a tragic helicopter crash. Photo: olivertree
Source: Instagram

Scribz Riley shares final conversation with Talay Riley

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that British-Nigerian musician Scribz Riley confirmed the tragic passing of his 35-year-old elder brother, Talay Riley, who died on June 5 after suffering double stab wounds.

The grieving producer revealed that their final conversation focused on staying positive and discussing all the future goals they still wanted to achieve together.

Fellow artists, including Stormzy, Khalid, and Kehlani, shared condolences to honour the respected songwriter who wrote for several global music stars.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.

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