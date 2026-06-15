Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting football matches, has shared its outcome for Belgium vs Egypt

Belgium and Egypt will clash in the opening match of Group G, with Iran and New Zealand playing later

The Pharaohs are out for their first win in the World Cup and ensure their first knockout stage progress

Nimbus Pronos, the popular mysterious cat which predicts the outcome of football matches, has shared its prediction for Belgium vs Egypt.

The Pharaohs and the Red Devils will face off at the Lumen Field in Seattle, USA, in the opening match of Group G at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 15.

Mohamed Salah set to lead Egypt against Belgium. Photo by Jeff Vinnick.

Source: Getty Images

Egypt are all out for their first ever win at the World Cup and also targeting reaching the knockout stage for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Mysterious cat predicts Belgium vs Egypt

As seen in a video shared on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos shared its prediction for the crucial 2026 World Cup fixture between Belgium and Egypt.

The mysterious cat predicted a win for the Red Devils, meaning that the Pharaohs' wait for a World Cup win will continue at least till their next group game.

The other Group G members, Iran and New Zealand, will face off six hours after the first match, with Team Melli flying in and out of the US due to sanctions that emanated from the war with US and Israel.

What the managers said

Egypt’s manager Hossam Hassan, who featured as a player for the Pharaohs in 1990 and is set to lead the nation as the coach in the 2026 edition, claims that football is more than just a sport for Egyptians.

“The idea of football in Egypt is not to be taken lightly. It's not just a game, it's life. Whenever Egyptians see the Egyptian flag, they rally around it every time, especially when it comes to football,” he said via CAF.

“What matters to me is living up to the expectations of Egyptian people and fans.”

Belgium national team head coach Rudi Garcia, who is taking charge of his first match at a World Cup, promised to go all out and exploit Egypt’s weakness.

Rudi Garcia aims to exploit Egypt's weakness in World Cup opener. Photo by Rene Nijhuis.

Source: Getty Images

“We are going to focus on our strengths, we want to be protagonists. We really need to go all-in tomorrow as if it were the final,” he said via Open Magazine.

“It is one of the best African squads of all time. All teams have weaknesses. We will see tomorrow if we can exploit those weaknesses.”

The two sides have met four times in previous encounters, all of which have been friendlies. Egypt won three times, while the Europeans won once.

CAF sends message to Egypt

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to Egypt as the Pharaohs target reaching their first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout stage.

The Pharaohs are seven-time winners of the Africa Cup of Nations, but their record on the global stage has been abysmal, and they have yet to secure a win.

Source: Legit.ng