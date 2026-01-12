A parrot is trending on social media days after it predicted the quarter-final match between Nigeria and Algeria

A video of the parrot is trending on social media after it picked a team that might win the AFCON semi-final match

The parrot picked a team to win the big game between Nigeria and Morocco ahead of the match scheduled for 15th January

A parrot that recently correctly predicted the outcome of the AFCON quarter-final match between Nigeria and Algeria has now predicted the outcome of the semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco.

Before now, a young man had taken to his media post to speak about the parrot, which according to him, has a 100 percent success rate.

Parrot with 100% success rate predicts AFCON semi-final winner. Photo Source: Tiktok/@kioui.bird, Instagram/allfiftyfour

Source: TikTok

Parrot predicts AFCON semi-final winner

He wrote:

"This bird has 100% success rate predicting. It has predicted Nigeria to win Algeria."

In the video, the parrot picked a team to win the quarter-final, and just days after, the same parrot has resurfaced online.

In a video posted by @kioui.bird on TikTok, the parrot is seen just in front of a map of the Moroccan team and the Nigerian flag.

Parrot that predicted Nigeria vs Algeria quarter-final now predicts Nigeria vs Morocco semi-final. Photo Source: Tiktok/@kioui.bird

Source: TikTok

Within seconds, it moved to one of the flags, signifying its prediction of the team likely to win the AFCON semi-final.

Many individuals who saw this reacted in the comments section.

Reactions as parrot predicts AFCON match

TRAILERS/CONSTRUCTIONS/IN shared:

"This time around I believe you choose a team to lose,Amen."

Joshua Makaringe said:

"Nigeria all the way from South Africa, the team is on fire."

Hillary_izueke stated:

"Thank you for informing me so that I won't watch the match .. Nigeria tried their best Goodluck next season."

Eunice Ambrose wrote:

"Nigeria Will Morocco ljmn Amen."

markaustin834 noted:

"The pigeon is Afraid of Eagle that's why the pigeon ran to the other side."

inno said:

"We Nigeria no dey look this oooh went date reach we shall see the results."

ⱧØⱠɎ ₥₳₵Ø COMIC° said:

"Nigeria to win bro. morocco that's a wrong prediction."

narrow way shared:

"This bird didn't predict anything is just hungry it's hasn't eating for Long, even morocco is scared to meet Nigeria."

akjohnny_ stated:

"you removed ivory Coast vs Egypt game because you got it wrong."

ADEDAYO GBEMISOLA wrote:

"Dey play ..... that was absolutely your prediction before thrashing Algeria like rag of the mould."

nkemm added:

"I only know parrots to be talkers so they lie too?

WorldHistoryPOV shared:

"That bird go sweet for suya."

Hallelujah!!!!!!!1980 said:

"Nigeria will beat Morocco in the mighty name of Jesus Christ."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man grabbed attention online after predicting the outcome of the AFCON quarter-final match between Nigeria and Algeria.

Lady shares dream, Nigeria loses to Algeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady grabbed attention online after sharing a dream she had about the AFCON quarter-final between Nigeria and Algeria.

In her dream, she saw Algeria defeating Nigeria 3–0, which made her cry bitterly. She shared the dream on social media ahead of the match at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco, and the post quickly went viral.

Source: Legit.ng